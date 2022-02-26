Russian Investigative Committee opens cases into civilian deaths in Donbass

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases into civilian deaths caused by the Ukrainian military’s shelling in Donbass, the committee said in a statement on Saturday.

"As of yesterday, the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigation Department opened two criminal cases under Article 356 of the Russian Criminal Code (the use in an armed conflict of means and methods prohibited by Russia’s international treaty)," the statement reads.

The committee added that the cases concerned the death of school teachers in Gorlovka and civilian casualties in Kirovsk. According to media reports, a total of seven people were killed.

Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin handed down instructions to look into all the reported civilian deaths in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, collecting evidence against those who issue and implement unlawful orders.