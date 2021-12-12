Putin thanks Russians for support for his efforts towards country’s development

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for a documentary entitled "Russia: Its Recent History" aired on the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday that he is thankful to people for their support for his efforts toward Russia’s development and stabilization of the domestic situation.

"We would have failed to do it but for the nation’s support. And I am very thankful to people. The overwhelming majority of Russian nationals offered their support to me in my efforts to save [the country], to stabilize the situation, to develop [Russia]," he said.

He stressed that people has supported this course despite their own problems. He shared his feelings when he was taking difficult but important decisions. "Even when you make difficult, and even risky as they may seem, decision, if you are convinced that you are right, that you are acting in the interests of Russia’s people, in the long run it turns out to be the right choice - the one that yields real results, which help strengthen Russia’s statehood," the president explained.