Il-76 plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Moscow region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Il-76 aircraft of the Defense Ministry, participating in the evacuation of citizens of Russia and other countries from Afghanistan, have landed at the Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Ministry of Defense, involved in the evacuation of citizens from the Republic of Afghanistan, landed at the Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow region," the statement says.

The planes carried citizens of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine and Afghanistan.

"At present, passengers are undergoing customs and anti-covid control," the ministry said.

Earlier it was reported that three planes from Russia, delivering humanitarian cargo to the airport in Kabul, took off from Afghanistan, carrying 205 citizens from five countries.

On Thursday, Il-76 planes of the military transport aviation of the Aerospace Forces of Russia, on behalf of the President were sent to Kabul to evacuate Russian citizens from Afghanistan. They also delivered 36 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the Afghan population.