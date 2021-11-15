Non-working days in Russia helped stabilize COVID-19 situation — sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Anti-coronavirus measures that were taken during the period on non-working days in Russia have helped stabilize the epidemiological situation, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Monday.

"Measures that are being taken help avoid severe forms of the disease and the deterioration of the epidemiological situation. As we see, the measures taken last week, when QR codes were introduced and public catering outlets and shopping centers were closed, are helping stabilize the epidemiological situation. Clearly, the measures that were taken are effective," she said.

Coronavirus incidence began to increase in September 2021, and the daily tally of new cases surpassed 30,000 already in October. In late October - early November, more than 39,000-40,000 coronavirus cases were confirmed every day. Non-working days were declared in Russia from October 30 through November 7 in a bid to stop the spread of the infection.