Criminal case opened against Navalny Headquarters ex-chiefs

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. A criminal case has been opened against Ivan Zhdanov, former director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (recognized as a foreign agent NGO in Russia), and Leonid Volkov, former chief of Navalny Headquarters (recognized as an extremist organization in Russia), on charges of raising funds for an extremist organization, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS on Tuesday.

"Following a procedural check, the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigation Directorate opened criminal cases against Leonid Volkov, Ivan Zhdanov and other persons. They are suspected under part 1, article 282.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (raising funds and offering financial services to finance an extremist organization)," she said.

On June 9, Moscow’s City Court recognized non-profit organizations the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights as extremist organizations and ruled to wind them up. The court also outlawed extremist activities of the Navalny Headquarters public movement.

On August 5, Zhadnov and Volkov posted a video address on the internet, claiming their organizations were still operating and were raising funds. They called on people to support the "Navalny team" and donate money. "They also described the ways of transferring money and cryptocurrencies in conditions of secrecy and anonymity," Petrenko added.