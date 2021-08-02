No major festive events planned for City Day in Moscow - mayor

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Moscow does not plan to restore festivals and wide-scale celebration of the City Day in the foreseeable future, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in an interview published Monday.

"We will hold no festivities. There will be fairs, but no cultural program. We must reinvigorate the seasonal trade in order to increase competition and slow down the price growth," Sobyanin said.

Since March 10, 2020, mass events with over 5,000 participants were banned in Moscow due to Covid restrictions. Currently, the maximum number of participants stands at 500. The exception is made for events that utilize the system of QR-codes for former Covid patients, the vaccinated or those tested negative on a PCR test.