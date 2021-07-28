Moscow urges to lift uniliteral sanctions ahead of UN food summit

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Moscow has reiterated its position about inadmissibility of unilateral sanctions as an instrument to exert pressure over other countries and once again backed the call of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the need to suspend them.

"Russia firmly supports the position that it is inadmissible to apply unilateral sanctions as a tool to put pressure on other countries. This practice should be unreservedly condemned on the international level. We support the call of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to suspend such unilateral sanctions," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday following a high-level meeting in Rome focused on preparations for the UN Food Systems Summit which will be held in New York in September.