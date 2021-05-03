Russia records 8,489 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia went up by 8,489 in the past 24 hours to reach 4,831,744, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.18%.

The lowest increase rates in the past 24 hours are reported from the Jewish Autonomous the Nenetsk and the Chukotsk Autonomous Regions (0% each), the Tyva, Altai and Magadan Regions (0.02%), the Murmansk, Sakhalin and Khabarovsk Regions (0.04%).

In particular, 704 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg followed by the Moscow Region (641), the Rostov Region (227), the Voronezh Region (150), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (147).

There are currently 270,257 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.

Recoveries and deaths

Russia registered 6,367 COVID-19 recoveries over the past day, and the total number of recoveries hit 4,450,289. The share of recovered patients remained at 92.1% of all those infected.

In particular, 755 patients recovered in St. Petersburg followed by the Moscow Region (402), the Rostov Region (200), the Pskov Region (194) and the Nizhny Novgorod Region (179).

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 336 in the past 24 hours compared to 342 deaths recorded on the previous day, taking the total to 111,198.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.3%.

In particular, 34 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg followed by the Moscow Region (15), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (14), the Krasnodar Region (12), the Voronezh Region (10), the Samara Region (10), the Perm Region (10) and the Altai Region (10).

Coronavirus in Moscow

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow rose by 2,635 in the past 24 hours to reach 1,101,353.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.42%. Yesterday, 2,699 infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, Moscow reported 58 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 18,486.

The Russian capital also confirmed 1,408 coronavirus recoveries taking the total to 996,373. There are currently 86,494 active cases in Moscow.