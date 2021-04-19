Prague’s decision to remove Rosatom from bidders' list is politically motivated - company

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Expulsion of Rosatom from the tender on the Dukovany nuclear power plant (NPP) expansion is a non-market and a politically biased decision, the Russian nuclear corporation says on Monday.

"Excluding Rosatom from the tender to expand the Dukovany NPP in the Czech Republic is an anti-market, politically motivated decision that does not encourage the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries," the Russian company notes.

"We regret this decision of the Czech authorities, because the Russian and Czech nuclear industries had serious prospects for the development of a mutually beneficial partnership, not only in the Czech Republic, but through joint work in third countries as well," Rosatom adds.

The offer of the Russian side envisioned "the involvement of hundreds of Czech and European companies in the project" that could have comprised contracts worth billions of euros, the company says.

The Russian nuclear corporation is always a strong supporter of fair market competition, "which ensures that the customer receives the best possible technological solution at the most attractive price," Rosatom adds.

The Czech authorities will officially remove Rosatom from the list of bidders in the NPP tender, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Karel Havlicek said earlier on Monday.