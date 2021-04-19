Czech officials to drop Rosatom from list of bidders to build Dukovany NPP, says deputy PM

PRAGUE, April 19. /TASS/. The Czech authorities will officially cross out Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom from the list of bidders to build a new power unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant in the south-east of the Czech Republic, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek said on Monday.

"In the coming days, they [Rosatom] will be dropped [from the list of companies that were chosen] to take part in the tender," he said in an interview with the Pravo newspaper.