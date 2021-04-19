Czech officials to drop Rosatom from list of bidders to build Dukovany NPP, says deputy PM

PRAGUE, April 19. /TASS/. The Czech authorities will officially cross out Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom from the list of bidders to build a new power unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant in the south-east of the Czech Republic, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek said on Monday.
"In the coming days, they [Rosatom] will be dropped [from the list of companies that were chosen] to take part in the tender," he said in an interview with the Pravo newspaper.
The Russian company will not be able to take part in the tender as a subcontractor, Havlicek noted.
"None of the companies invited [by the Czech authorities to take part in the tender] will involve a subcontractor from Rosatom," the Deputy PM pledged.
On Sunday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis came out in favor of barring Rosatom from taking part in the tender for the construction of a new power unit at the Dukovany NPP following clarification on the circumstances surrounding the Vrbetice ammunition blast of 2014. The Czech authorities claim that the Russian military intelligence service (GRU) was behind the explosion.