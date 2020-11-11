Sputnik V vaccine was fully bought out by the State, will not come in retail - developer

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The entire volume of the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus infection was bought by the Russian state and will not come in retail, head of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said on Wednesday.

"We have our vaccine fully bought by the Russian state, so as for where to buy it ... It seems to me that it is not on sale, it does not come in retail and is not sold any other way either," he said at a meeting of the Jewish Business Club Solomon.help.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. The preparation passed clinical trials in June-July. It is based on the already well-known platform, on which a number of vaccines have been created. According to the Health Ministry, the experience of using such vaccines shows that they are capable of providing immunity for up to two years. The first batch of vaccine was shipped to the Russian regions on September 12.