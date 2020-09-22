Strategic facilities in Irkutsk work normally after earthquake — authorities

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Strategically important facilities and utilities in Irkutsk are working in normal regime despite the 5-6-magnitude earthquake that struck the region late on Monday, the city administration’s press service said on Tuesday.

"Utilities infrastructure and strategically important objects on the territory of Irkutsk are working in normal regime," the press service said.

The city authorities declared the high-alert regime following the earthquake. Irkutsk emergency services started to gather information about its aftermath. Patrols are being carried out to detect possible damage to buildings.

Two earthquakes rocked Russia’s Siberian Irkutsk region on Monday Moscow time (early on Tuesday local time), the Russian emergencies ministry’s press service said. The epicenter of the magnitude 5.6 and 2.3 earthquakes was located 15 kilometers of the settlement of Kultuk, Irkutsk region. Earth tremor was felt in 12 districts of the region. Preliminarily, no casualties or damages were reported.

According to rescuers, the tremor was also felt in four districts of the nearby region of Buryatia. Eight mobile groups have been deployed there to inspect buildings for possible damage.