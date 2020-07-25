{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 9 to 4,398

To date, 806,720 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The death toll from confirmed coronavirus has risen by 9 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

"Nine patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases has topped 4,398 in Moscow.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 15.7 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 639,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 806,720 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 597,140 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 13,192 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

