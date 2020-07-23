Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for first time

TASS, July 23. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, taught his everything in life, the martial artist wrote on his Instagram page.

On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications.

"Father, I will miss you. You were my father, friend, brother and coach in one. You taught me practically everything I know. I hope you were pleased with me," Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote.

The martial artist last stepped into the octagon on September 7, 2019 for a fight against American Dustin Poirier. He won his UFC championship belt in 2018. Overall, Khabib Nurmagomedov, 31, has 28 victories and not a single defeat in his professional MMA career.