Kaliningrad court arrests Russian national on charges of financing terrorism

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. A court in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region has arrested a Russian national who transferred money to individuals involved in financing the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia), the press service of the Kaliningrad region department of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"The investigative department of the FSB’s territorial directorate opened a criminal case against a Russian national on charges of promoting terrorist activities (part 1, article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code). It has been established that the suspect made numerous money transfers to bank cards of individuals involved in financing the Islamic State international terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia," it said.

Kaliningrad’s Central district court placed the man under arrest.

Investigation is underway.