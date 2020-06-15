Foreigners in Russia will be able to extend their stay - Internal Affairs Ministry

MOSCOW, June 15. / TASS /. Foreign citizens whose permission to stay in Russia has expired during the coronavirus quarantine, will be able to apply to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for an extension starting June 15, a source in the law enforcement told TASS on Monday.

"Foreigners whose documents to stay in Russia have expired during the coronavirus quarantine will be able to start paperwork on June 15 by contacting the migration departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the agency’s source said.

Earlier it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on temporary measures to regulate the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in Russia in connection with the threat of the spread of a new coronavirus infection.

According to the document, the period of temporary stay, temporary or permanent residence for foreign citizens with whom it expired starting March 15 to June 15, 2020, was suspended. According to the document, during these three months, foreigners did not have to renew documents on temporary stay in Russia, including visa extensions, registration deadlines at the place of stay, temporary and permanent residence, including the extension of a residence permit.