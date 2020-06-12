Putin to attend flag hoisting ceremony, present Hero of Labor awards Fri

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday will attend a flag hoisting ceremony at the Poklonnaya Hill Memorial and present Hero of Labor awards, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"On June 12, the president will present gold medals to the Heroes of Labor and attend a state flag hoisting ceremony at the Poklonnaya Hill Memorial," Peskov said.

The Hero of Labor award ceremony, originally scheduled for May 1, had to be postponed this year, just as many other events and activities, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ceremonial events resume

Ceremonies on the occasion of Russia Day will be one of the first events of this kind with the head of state taking part since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the last week of March the president’s schedule consisted mostly of video conferences, but there have been some personal meetings at the country residence Novo-Ogaryovo and in the Kremlin.

On May 9, Putin visited the Kremlin to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier in the Alexander Garden. Also, he watched an air parade in honor of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War and reviewed a foot and horse guards march-past.

Asked about preparations for the Hero of Russia award ceremony amid the pandemic, Peskov said that routine protocol measures were being taken.

"As for the participants, they are being tested for the coronavirus," Peskov added.

The traditional Kremlin reception on the occasion of Russia Day has been canceled this year.

Hero of Labor award

The Hero of Labor award is Russia’s highest government decoration, established under a presidential decree on March 29, 2013. It is conferred upon Russian citizens for special labor achievements and services to the state and the people, outstanding results in public administration and social and economic activity for the sake of Russia’s well-being and prosperity.

The Hero of Labor is presented with a gold star-shaped medal and a certificate.