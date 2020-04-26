Putin about to become expert in virology

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is about to become an expert in virology as he is in the habit of trying to reach an expert-level knowledge of topics he is working with, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"These are his principles of work: when he delves into a subject, he studies expert information and becomes much of an expert himself," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

He recalled Putin’s remark at a recent government meeting on the coronavirus situation that "the entire country has become virologists." "I have no doubt that he (Putin - TASS) is on his way to become a virologist," Peskov added.

Yuri Lobzin, director of the research and clinical center for children’s infectious diseases of the Russian Medical Biological Agency, who also took part in the program, noted that the president is well informed about the coronavirus infection.

"I was astonished to see him knowing much about the disease, even more than some of professional medics do. We spoke a professional language and it was pleasing," he said.

To date, a total of 80,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,767 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 747 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.