Pass system in Moscow and Moscow Region to go live from April 15

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Digital passes will become mandatory when traveling by either private or public transport in Moscow and the Moscow Region from April 15, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin and Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov said on Saturday.

Passes will be required from April 15 for everyone traveling within the Moscow Region by any kind of transport, whether by private car or by taxi, bus, subway or even a scooter. An exception was made for servicemen, law enforcement officers and government officials, judges, attorneys and notaries, as well as for security guards and reporters. It will be needed to carry passports when traveling in the city and in the region.