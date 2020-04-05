Coronavirus cases exceed 5,300 in Russia

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 658 over the past day to 5,389 in 79 regions, the crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A total of 355 people have recovered and 45 others have died.

"As of today, some 5,389 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in 79 regions in the Russian Federation. Over the past day, 22 people have been discharged after recovering. The number of recoveries over the entire period is 355. Over the past 24 hours, two patients have died in Moscow. Forty-five people have died in Russia to date," the crisis center said.

New coronavirus cases have been registered in 14 regions, with the bulk of them in Moscow - 536. Other cases have been reported in the Moscow Region (45), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (22), St. Petersburg (20), the Tula Region (10) and the Leningrad Region (10). Four cases have been recorded in the Krasnoyarsk Region, three in the Khanty Mansi Autonomous Region, two in Crimea and Kamchatka, one in the Yaroslavl, Chelyabinsk, Khabarovsk and Novosibirsk Regions.

Over the past day, four patients have been discharged in Moscow, three in the Moscow and Arkhangelsk Regions, two in the Voronezh and Tambov Regions, and the Republic of Mordovia. One person has left hospital in the Penza, Lipetsk, Samara, Pskov and Stavropol Regions and the Chuvash Republic.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,100,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 60,000 deaths have been reported.