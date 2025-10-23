Press review: US readies talks with Russia on irritants as Moscow conducts nuclear drills

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington may hold another round of talks on irritants, Russia conducted drills of its strategic nuclear forces, and the EU keeps imposing sanctions against Russian energy products. These stories topped Thursday's headlines across Russia.
Izvestia: US prepares new round of dialogue with Russia on irritants
The United States intends to continue talks on the normalization of Russian-American relations. Washington plans to hold another round of consultations on removing the so-called irritants, the embassy in Moscow told Izvestia. The bilateral agenda includes resuming air traffic, returning diplomatic property, and conducting prisoner exchanges. Experts see significant potential in Arctic cooperation and arms control. Meanwhile, preparations for the Budapest summit are ongoing, although Donald Trump suggested it might not take place soon, sparking numerous rumors, fake news, and leaks. In addition, the White House announced tougher sanctions against Russia.
According to American political analyst Jeremy Kuzmarov, there are many issues that could be resolved through dialogue between the two countries. These include the new START and other arms control agreements, reviving trade relations, and creating a peaceful framework for Arctic development that would benefit both nations, along with lifting sanctions. Kuzmarov also noted the proposed Russia-Alaska tunnel, which could stimulate both economies.
"The United States and Russia share a wide range of interests as two leading global powers. In this regard, all matters related to global security, counterterrorism, and the architecture of international relations, including UN reform, remain relevant. The key issue lies in perceiving each other as equal partners," said political scientist Denis Denisov.
A new conversation between Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban could accelerate preparations for the Russian-American summit, but no additional contacts have been scheduled so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia. However, after Trump’s remarks, Orban also confirmed that summit preparations continue, and it will be organized once the date is set.
"A top-level meeting requires a convergence of positions, and such alignment takes considerable work. If it’s underway, it will not be disclosed until the very last moment," Associate Professor of Politics and Governance at the Higher School of Economics Mikhail Mironyuk told Izvestia.
Media: Why Russia’s strategic nuclear drills were held
An exercise of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces led by Vladimir Putin took place on October 22. As part of the planned event, launches of air-launched intercontinental ballistic and cruise missiles were conducted. A Yars ballistic missile was fired from the Plesetsk spaceport to the Kura testing range in Kamchatka, a Sineva ballistic missile was launched from the Barents Sea, and Tu-95MS long-range aircraft carrying cruise missiles were also involved in the drills. Experts unanimously note that such exercises are not a sudden spike in nuclear activity but a longstanding practice and an expected element in the combat training cycle.
The drills helped assess the level of preparedness of military authorities and the practical skills of operational staff in managing subordinate forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The use of core weapons of the Strategic Missile Forces and the naval and aviation components shows the coordination and technological maturity of the entire system, military expert Dmitry Kornev noted.
"In particular, the launch of the Yars mobile ground-based missile system from the Plesetsk spaceport confirms its role as the primary land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)," the specialist said.
"The greatest secrecy traditionally surrounds the use of the aviation component. The absence of detailed information about the missiles launched from a Tu-95MS strategic bomber indicates that these are strategic cruise missiles," Kornev suggested.
Given the general policy of modernizing strategic forces, it is likely that the latest or upgraded versions of these missiles were used in the launches, which explains the increased secrecy, he added.
Maintaining the combat readiness of the nuclear triad is a matter that, regardless of the international context, requires heightened attention, experts believe. The last similar training session occurred in late October 2024. Thus, this is "not a sudden surge in nuclear activity, but an annual, established practice" and "a fully routine and expected event in the combat training cycle," Admiral Sergey Avakyants, former commander of the Pacific Fleet, told Izvestia.
However, due to the complex global situation, these exercises inevitably draw greater attention.
"The approach of the Russian Federation is that we act on a parity basis. In other words, if Western nuclear powers decide to reduce their nuclear forces, then we will move in the same direction. So far, the collapse of the global system of strategic and offensive arms treaties shows that no such intention exists. And it remains unclear when the disarmament issue will become central," Diplomatic Academy Vice Principal Oleg Karpovich told Izvestia.
Dmitry Stefanovich, researcher with the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told Kommersant that autumn is traditionally the season of large-scale military drills, not only of the strategic nuclear forces but also general operation forces and CSTO formations.
The expert also emphasized that observing notification procedures between nuclear risk reduction centers in Moscow and Washington plays a critical role in such situations. "Let’s hope all necessary signals were sent and duly processed," he concluded.
Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Which new anti-Russian sanctions EU may introduce
The European Union continues imposing sanctions against Russian energy exports, with oil next on the list, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen said after the approval of a ban on Russian gas imports starting in 2028 and its transit via the EU beginning in 2026.
As Konstantin Simonov, general director of the National Energy Security Fund, said, Europe has been promising to abandon Russian hydrocarbons for a while, but it is interesting that Russia also started talking about rejecting the European market. Earlier, it was believed that there was the global energy market, while currently, two emerging energy centers are being mentioned more frequently, the Western and the Eastern one, each with its own set of opportunities, goals and resources, as well as with its own ideology. However, the process of splitting the global market is not a fast one, so even by declaring the rejection of Russian oil or gas, Europe cannot guarantee that it won’t use them, the expert believes.
According to Vladimir Chernov, an analyst at Freedom Finance Global, a complete halt of Russian oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline is possible but only if oil refining plants in these countries are modified for raw supplies with other properties. The basic planning horizon for the complete abandonment of Russian oil is 2026-2028, with potential postponements if a shortage of oil on the market emerges.
In terms of hindering Russian oil supplies, Chernov does not rule out that actions against export to third countries are possible, as well as boosting control over the EU and G7’s maritime services, insurance, registration, as well as the tightening and automation of the price ceiling.
In Simonov’s opinion, the key and most serious measure that the EU may take is attempting to increase pressure on transporting oil over the Baltic Sea and block the Danish Straits — that is, to switch to tougher enforcement methods. However, this will be a completely different level of escalation, the expert noted.
Media: US seeks to prevent Israel, Hamas from another escalation
Washington is intensifying efforts to deter Israel and Hamas from a new escalation in Gaza. US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel, where he discussed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the observance of the ceasefire regime and the implementation of Donald Trump’s peace plan. The trip is taking place amid attempts to preserve the truce, which has already been violated. A new American mission has begun operating in southern Israel, which will monitor the peace process and coordinate international assistance for the recovery of the Strip. At the same time, the Hamas leadership expresses concern about potential precision strikes by the IDF.
The current visit of the Americans is of great importance, Roman Yanushevsky, editor-in-chief of Israel’s Channel 9 website, told Izvestia. According to him, Hassan Rashad, the head of Egyptian intelligence, joined the delegation, which is considered unprecedented.
This time, the situation is marked by strong political will in Washington and the involvement of countries that traditionally support Hamas, Yanushevsky added. According to him, without Turkey and Qatar, which are now showing their "fist under the table," this process would not have been possible.
The expert believes that the main thing is to maintain political momentum and not let the talks drag on. Palestinian expert on security issues Muhammad al-Masri told Izvestia that Vance’s visit is aimed at moving the process forward, primarily to get Israel to commit not to undermine the ceasefire.
Kommersant notes that the visit is not a mere formality. According to the New York Times’ sources in the US presidential administration, it was prompted by concerns that Netanyahu might undermine the deal with Hamas. The sources told the NYT that the US strategy is currently to keep Israel away from offensive actions, even under the most difficult circumstances.
Izvestia: Why Britain seeks to push Russia out of West Balkans
British authorities have brought together delegations from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, unrecognized Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro to discuss the fight against "Russian influence" and migration policy. The United Kingdom has steadily expanded its presence in the Western Balkans: the volume of trade with the countries in the region has grown four-fold in five years, and the military presence has risen as well. The main efforts of British intelligence are focused on Serbia, however, analysts believe that Belgrade has a chance to resist pressure. London is also trying to use these countries to curb the migration flow, but this requires significant investments.
The main goal of this summit in the UK is not so much to offer something tangible, useful and practical for the Balkan region, as to prevent Russia's influence there, and most importantly, to win over the minds of the political elites of the Balkan states, Program Manager at the Russian International Affairs Council Milan Lazovic told Izvestia.
The countries of the region can be roughly divided into two groups in relation to Russia. Albania, North Macedonia and Kosovo support sanctions against Russia and provide military assistance to Ukraine. However, the expert noted, there is no doubt that such aspirations will cause a serious and diverging approach in Serbia, Republika Srpska (the entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as to some extent in Montenegro.
The UK operates in the region mainly through intelligence agencies and ties to Albanian crime, while the European Union has strong levers of pressure on Serbia, including economic ones, thanks to trade and numerous Serbian workers, political scientist Vadim Trukhachev told Izvestia.
"The main issue that the British are struggling to resolve in this region is the matter of these countries’ accession to the EU. Ultimately, the Union will have the final word," the expert believes.
