Press review: US readies talks with Russia on irritants as Moscow conducts nuclear drills

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington may hold another round of talks on irritants, Russia conducted drills of its strategic nuclear forces, and the EU keeps imposing sanctions against Russian energy products. These stories topped Thursday's headlines across Russia. Izvestia: US prepares new round of dialogue with Russia on irritants The United States intends to continue talks on the normalization of Russian-American relations. Washington plans to hold another round of consultations on removing the so-called irritants, the embassy in Moscow told Izvestia. The bilateral agenda includes resuming air traffic, returning diplomatic property, and conducting prisoner exchanges. Experts see significant potential in Arctic cooperation and arms control. Meanwhile, preparations for the Budapest summit are ongoing, although Donald Trump suggested it might not take place soon, sparking numerous rumors, fake news, and leaks. In addition, the White House announced tougher sanctions against Russia. According to American political analyst Jeremy Kuzmarov, there are many issues that could be resolved through dialogue between the two countries. These include the new START and other arms control agreements, reviving trade relations, and creating a peaceful framework for Arctic development that would benefit both nations, along with lifting sanctions. Kuzmarov also noted the proposed Russia-Alaska tunnel, which could stimulate both economies. "The United States and Russia share a wide range of interests as two leading global powers. In this regard, all matters related to global security, counterterrorism, and the architecture of international relations, including UN reform, remain relevant. The key issue lies in perceiving each other as equal partners," said political scientist Denis Denisov. A new conversation between Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban could accelerate preparations for the Russian-American summit, but no additional contacts have been scheduled so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia. However, after Trump’s remarks, Orban also confirmed that summit preparations continue, and it will be organized once the date is set. "A top-level meeting requires a convergence of positions, and such alignment takes considerable work. If it’s underway, it will not be disclosed until the very last moment," Associate Professor of Politics and Governance at the Higher School of Economics Mikhail Mironyuk told Izvestia. Media: Why Russia’s strategic nuclear drills were held An exercise of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces led by Vladimir Putin took place on October 22. As part of the planned event, launches of air-launched intercontinental ballistic and cruise missiles were conducted. A Yars ballistic missile was fired from the Plesetsk spaceport to the Kura testing range in Kamchatka, a Sineva ballistic missile was launched from the Barents Sea, and Tu-95MS long-range aircraft carrying cruise missiles were also involved in the drills. Experts unanimously note that such exercises are not a sudden spike in nuclear activity but a longstanding practice and an expected element in the combat training cycle.

The drills helped assess the level of preparedness of military authorities and the practical skills of operational staff in managing subordinate forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The use of core weapons of the Strategic Missile Forces and the naval and aviation components shows the coordination and technological maturity of the entire system, military expert Dmitry Kornev noted. "In particular, the launch of the Yars mobile ground-based missile system from the Plesetsk spaceport confirms its role as the primary land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)," the specialist said. "The greatest secrecy traditionally surrounds the use of the aviation component. The absence of detailed information about the missiles launched from a Tu-95MS strategic bomber indicates that these are strategic cruise missiles," Kornev suggested. Given the general policy of modernizing strategic forces, it is likely that the latest or upgraded versions of these missiles were used in the launches, which explains the increased secrecy, he added. Maintaining the combat readiness of the nuclear triad is a matter that, regardless of the international context, requires heightened attention, experts believe. The last similar training session occurred in late October 2024. Thus, this is "not a sudden surge in nuclear activity, but an annual, established practice" and "a fully routine and expected event in the combat training cycle," Admiral Sergey Avakyants, former commander of the Pacific Fleet, told Izvestia. However, due to the complex global situation, these exercises inevitably draw greater attention. "The approach of the Russian Federation is that we act on a parity basis. In other words, if Western nuclear powers decide to reduce their nuclear forces, then we will move in the same direction. So far, the collapse of the global system of strategic and offensive arms treaties shows that no such intention exists. And it remains unclear when the disarmament issue will become central," Diplomatic Academy Vice Principal Oleg Karpovich told Izvestia. Dmitry Stefanovich, researcher with the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told Kommersant that autumn is traditionally the season of large-scale military drills, not only of the strategic nuclear forces but also general operation forces and CSTO formations. The expert also emphasized that observing notification procedures between nuclear risk reduction centers in Moscow and Washington plays a critical role in such situations. "Let’s hope all necessary signals were sent and duly processed," he concluded. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Which new anti-Russian sanctions EU may introduce The European Union continues imposing sanctions against Russian energy exports, with oil next on the list, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen said after the approval of a ban on Russian gas imports starting in 2028 and its transit via the EU beginning in 2026.