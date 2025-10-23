EU summit to focus on efforts to seize Russia’s frozen assets, 20th sanctions package

BRUSSELS, October 23. /TASS/. The members of the European Council will discuss the potential seizure of Russia’s frozen assets and exchange opinions on a 20th package of sanctions at a summit on Thursday.

"We will discuss how to step up our support to Ukraine, namely by reconfirming our commitment to provide financial support to the country for the coming years, and by considering possible options based on Russia’s immobilized assets," European Council President Antonio Costa wrote in an invitation letter to the EU leaders.

The discussion about Ukraine will take stock of the bloc’s efforts to increase pressure on Russia as a necessary requirement to achieve "a just and lasting peace," Costa announced.

Also, the summit will discuss accelerating work toward European common defense readiness amid drone incursions. And the EU leaders will hold a debate on how to enhance the bloc’s competitiveness in light of a complete ban on Russian energy imports.