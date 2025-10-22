Putin calls today's nuclear forces training 'scheduled'

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Russian strategic nuclear forces training is a routine exercise, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Today, we have a scheduled strategic nuclear forces management drill, as the defense minister just reported. Let's get to work," the head of state said while communicating with servicemen from the Kremlin.

The strategic nuclear forces drill was conducted under the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces’ commander-in-chief. It involved ground, sea, and air components. Practical launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and air-based cruise missiles were carried out during the drill. All objectives were achieved.