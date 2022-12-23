{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Zelensky gets more aid from US and Netanyahu returns with hard right

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 23rd
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
© Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Washington will help Ukraine prepare for a new round of fighting, Russia may need large oil storage facilities, and the most radical cabinet in Israeli history may affect the country's foreign policy. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US to help Ukraine prepare for new stage of fighting against Russia

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to Washington showed that the Biden administration is set to support Kiev for an offensive that could be launched in the next few months. US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the winter will mark a new stage in the Ukraine-Russia hostilities, while Zelensky told the Congress that next year would be a ‘turning point’ in the conflict. In response, US President Joe Biden vowed to continue supporting Ukraine and announced that Washington would send $1.85 billion in additional aid.

Among other things, the Pentagon will sponsor the delivery of 100,000 125 mm rounds of tank ammunition to Ukraine, and this is what concerns military expert Yury Netkachev the most. In an interview with Nezavisimaya Gazeta, the retired lieutenant-general said the amount outlined by Washington would suffice to equip several mechanized brigades for at least a six-month period.

The expert said, citing data from the Russian Defense Ministry, that before Moscow’s special military operation, there were about 2,400 tanks and other armored vehicles in service with the Ukrainian forces, and the bulk of those, or about 1,500 units, were destroyed within a month. However, NATO and the US largely replenished that. In his meeting with Zelensky, Biden said that more than 50 countries had sent Ukraine some 2,000 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 800 artillery systems and over 2 million artillery shells. Russia has not destroyed all of Ukraine’s fighting potential, and Kiev is arming and amassing reserves to attack the Russian army’s positions with support and military assistance from the Pentagon and NATO, Netkachev said.

Another military expert, retired Colonel Nikolay Shulgin urged the Russian military command to show utmost vigilance, since, apart from the $1.85 billion aid, further military assistance for Ukraine’s next rounds of fighting against Russia is in the making. The Congress should soon approve an extra $44.9 billion of aid to Ukraine, of which $13.37 billion will be spent to support Ukraine’s economy and budget. The rest of the sum will buy Kiev weapons, ammunition and military hardware under lend-lease, and the Ukrainian armed forces could also receive US-made jets and tanks, Shulgin warned.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Does Russia need to build large oil storage facilities?

The US Treasury has made clarifications on another export price ceiling, this time on Russian petroleum products, though the price ceiling has yet to be fixed. The EU’s ban on Russian fuel imports will come into effect on February 6. However, Washington has already announced that the price cap for Russian petroleum products would go into effect on April 1, 2023.

The European Union warned it would introduce its ban back in May, and by December 6, Russia redirected as much crude oil exports from the west to the east and Turkey as it could. It will have more difficulty reorienting its petroleum products, with 1.5 months to go before the embargo. The main problem lies with diesel fuel, half of which used to be exported to Europe. Producing some amounts of it for rainy days will be impossible, therefore Russia will have to lower oil refining and production volumes.

To counterbalance these negative scenarios, during the 2020 pandemic and this spring, the Energy Ministry considered building large oil storage facilities in Russia, like the ones the US has for its strategic crude reserves. In 2010, the US had 726 million barrels of oil (equivalent to some 100 million metric tons), or a record maximum, in them. This equals the annual volume of a potential decline in Russian oil production in an IEA forecast.

Russia needs strategic oil storage to support its oil industry and oil traders to make up for the changes in export demand and supply in the mid-term, Alexander Potavin, an analyst at Finam, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta. Judging from global experience, this necessitates building oil storage tanks that can hold some 50 to 100 million metric tons of crude and similar amounts of petroleum products. And a state-backed operator should manage the reserves, the expert noted.

Director of the National Energy Security Fund Konstantin Simonov argues that Russia should make shipbuilding a priority. For example, supertankers that can carry more than 2 million barrels of oil could be used for oil storage, he said. As for surface and underground storage, oil importing countries rather than oil exporters should have those.

The Energy Ministry did not respond to the newspaper’s latest request, but it is known that it will take the country three to five years to build oil storage facilities on depleted oil fields.

 

Izvestia: How Netanyahu’s new Cabinet will affect Israel’s foreign policy

On Wednesday night, Benjamin Netanyahu assembled a new government a few minutes before the deadline, and the main intrigue now is who will get ministerial posts, with Netanyahu’s right-wing and orthodox allies vying for the positions of defense and interior ministers.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that the country’s next government would be the most extreme in Israeli history. This is mostly because far-right politicians Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich will join the Cabinet. According to the Haaretz, Ben-Gvir who supports the Kahane movement outlawed in the United States and deemed to be a terrorist group in the EU, may become national security minister who will control the Israel Border Police in the West Bank. As for Smotrich, he used to promote the idea of separating Jews and Arabs at Israeli maternity hospitals and could get the post of either finance or defense minister.

Israeli political analyst Vladimir Khanin told Izvestia that who exactly will be in the Cabinet and the names of individual ministers would be known closer to Netanyahu’s swearing-in ceremony, so, he said, it is too early to claim that Ben-Gvir will be the country’s security minister or that Smotrich will become the country’s defense chief.

As for the stability of the coalition, Netanyahu’s right-wing Cabinet could rule longer than the outgoing government which had left-wing parties and Arabs as its members, Sergey Melkonyan from the Department of Israeli Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies told Izvestia. At the same time, the political certainty of the coalition could stir unrest in society, he warned, and Netanyahu’s priority would be to prevent an escalation of internal strife, rather than preserving his power or keeping the coalition. According to Melkonyan, the Israeli PM could also face problems with the US and other Western nations because of his far-right Cabinet. The West finds Ben-Gvir’s ideology unacceptable, and the Biden administration has already hinted it will hardly cooperate with either Ben-Gvir, or Smotrich, or other far-right politicians.

There are also fears that right-wing radicals in the Cabinet would aggravate Israel’s relations with the Arab world. As for relations with Russia, Israel will most likely be more pro-American, Omar Rahman from the Middle East Council on Global Affairs told Izvestia.

According to him, the United States has been putting pressure on Israel for months so that the country "relinquish its neutrality and join the Western sanctions against Russia." And yet, in October, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz refused to send weapons to Kiev.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Sweden seeks joining NATO, yet reluctant to make concessions to Erdogan

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara. The two diplomats discussed the entry of Sweden and Finland to NATO. Turkey and Hungary are the only two members of the alliance who have yet to ratify the membership of the two Nordic countries. And Ankara is unsatisfied with the way Stockholm has been meeting Turkey’s conditions for this ratification.

Associate Professor of the Department of Integration Processes at MGIMO Alexander Tevdoy-Burmuli can see no insurmountable obstacles to Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

The two nations can somehow reach an agreement with Turkey, and Billstrom’s visit itself means there is a path toward this goal, otherwise Sweden’s top diplomat wouldn’t have come, the expert argues.

Tevdoy-Burmuli told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that the entire bloc is interested in the membership of Sweden and Finland, and it’s not even the strategic geographical position of the two countries that matters. Their armies will be easily integrated into NATO’s military structure, and the two nations, who are part of the West, have already been promised military assistance in the event of any problems with Russia, which means that the two have already been recognized as peers. Moreover, on December 20, Sweden decided to give EU and NATO military units access to its territory and will allow Switzerland to do so from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

Whether there will be a nuclear umbrella for Sweden and Finland is a separate issue for the expert. Anyway, both Stockholm and Helsinki will be guaranteed the alliance’s full protection, he said. Currently, NATO soldiers can be deployed to both Sweden and Finland without the fifth paragraph of NATO’s Charter on collective defense, so Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s consent to the entry of the two is not a matter of life and death for them. Finally, Erdogan has yet to be reelected president next year, and if he fails to do so, Turkey’s claims against Sweden may be dropped. Therefore, the Swedes will not be obediently doing everything the Turkish leader wants them to, Tevdoy-Burmuli concluded.

 

Vedomosti: Russia delays construction of more checkpoints on border with China

According to a letter the Russian Transport Ministry sent to the Industry and Trade Ministry in late November, the timeframes for upgrading and building 10 checkpoints on the border with China will be delayed for at least a year. And the majority of border crossings will be put into operation in the next three to four years. According to the Transport Ministry, three international motor road checkpoints are being built already, and another five of these and two railway ones are being modernized. The letter reads that the reconstruction of the bulk of all checkpoints is scheduled for 2024-2026.

Currently, there are 10 automobile and four railway checkpoints on the border between Russia and China. Their daily capacity is reduced to 50 trucks and 30 trains. A Russian Railways official told Vedomosti that the rail giant is ready to carry out the transportation of 48 trains per day, a level previously coordinated with China. The restrictions on the number of trains are related to China’s anti-coronavirus measures.

Oksana Feoktistova, CEO of PEK:Global, said if the capacity of the existing checkpoints remains the same next year, the number of stuck cargoes may increase, while companies and consumers will have to shoulder additional costs.

And market players believe delivery times will keep growing even if China abolished its anti-coronavirus restrictions because of Russia’s reorientation of its cargoes to the East. Expert Dmitry Baranov says the Industry and Trade Ministry could diversify Russian cargo flows by sending those to CIS countries or using the Northern Sea Route.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Why Medvedev met Xi in Beijing and Zelensky goes to Washington
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 22nd
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more