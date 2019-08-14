{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Is more unrest coming to Kyrgyzstan and did the US, Taliban strike a deal

Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 14
Supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guarding his house during Atambayev’s detention in the village of Koy-Tash, Kyrgyzstan EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
Supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guarding his house during Atambayev’s detention in the village of Koy-Tash, Kyrgyzstan
© EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO

 

Media: Murder charges against Kyrgyz ex-president to have reverberations

The Kyrgyz Prosecutor General’s Office has announced that former President Almazbek Atambayev is being charged with corruption, violence against law enforcement officers and organizing mass unrest. Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that the Central Asian country will manage to avoid any destabilization and riots.

Recent developments in Kyrgyzstan, including Atambayev’s detention along with the turmoil have sparked concern, first and foremost, among former Soviet states. However, Kyrgyz officials understand that improving the situation in the country requires dialogue between the opposing parties, said Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov.

Read also
Kyrgyz ex-president charged with special forces soldier’s murder

The authorities need to brace for possible protests by the ex-president’s supporters during his trial, said Azhdar Kurtov, an expert at the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies. "Nevertheless, I don’t think we will see a third coup. The government has made it clear that it won't hesitate to use force if needed. Besides, Atambayev, who is in custody, doesn’t have enough supporters to sway the situation," the expert pointed out.

"Those who support the former president will ponder their future steps based on how Atambayev’s trial unfolds," CABAR.asia analytics outlet editor Timur Toktonaliyev emphasized. "Unrest is unlikely to happen. Elections are going to take place next year and his Social Democratic Party will try to score points from the trial to get as many seats in parliament as possible," he said.

Political scientist Arkady Dubnov told Kommersant that the remark by the head of the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee that Atambayev wanted blood to be spilled in order to carry out a coup was groundless. According to the expert, such statements are aimed at "fully suppressing resistance from any of Atambayev’s supporters."

 

Izvestia: Russia wants to find out what the US, Taliban agreed on

Moscow expects that Washington will provide information on the outcome of its talks with the Qatari branch of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) in the near future, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Izvestia. Meanwhile, experts interviewed by the newspaper are confident that the agreement reached by the US and the Taliban won’t bring peace and security to Afghanistan and will only make it possible for the parties to achieve their own goals.

The broad outline of the deal that the parties seek to reach is well-known and includes the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in return for the Taliban’s refusal to let terrorist organizations enter the country, along with a ceasefire and the launch of intra-Afghan dialogue.

"As for these aspects, only the US troop pullout has been agreed upon but the process will take two to three years and the question is what the Taliban will do during this period, whether they will sit idly by waiting for the Americans to leave," said Andrei Serenko, an expert at the Russian Center for Contemporary Afghan Studies.

"Once the Taliban come [to power], peace won’t be restored, and men with guns will join the Islamic State [a terror group outlawed in Russia]," a source in the Afghan presidential administration told the paper.

"The planned signing of an agreement between the United States and the Taliban is a complete PR stunt aimed at demonstrating that Donald Trump is ending the war not on the most disgraceful terms, that is, he is not winning the war but putting an end to it. This means that the Americans seek to accomplish their domestic political aims, while the Taliban, by signing the deal with the US, are finalizing their legitimation, boasting the title of a force that defeated America," Serenko pointed out. "It will have no actual impact on peace and security in Afghanistan," he emphasized.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: China’s ‘one country, two systems’ experiment hangs by a thread

Military police units have been deployed to Hong Kong’s neighboring city. At the same time, Beijing has called on the US to stop interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs. According to Chinese officials, radicals who make irrelevant upfront demands, such as universal suffrage and the establishment of an independent legislative body, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes, are fueling the protests.

Each party continues to dig in their heels and it’s getting harder and harder to find a compromise. Demonstrators, who started by protesting against a bill allowing the extradition of suspects to mainland China, are now calling for free elections that don’t exist in China. This calls into question the "one country, two systems" principle, based on which the United Kingdom handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. The symbol of the Chinese Communist Party’s ability to co-exist and work together with administrative entities where the laws of the free market are in effect is starting to fade.

Read also

Chief Research Fellow at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Lomanov told the newspaper that "what is happening now is an example of how young people driven by good intentions can turn the situation into an impasse." "Following these developments, responsible people will have to spend very much time to pull the region out of the crisis," he added.

According to the expert, there are three possible scenarios for Hong Kong. First, young people dream of independence and Hong Kong becoming a city-state like Singapore. However, China will never let that happen. Second, the agreement based on the "one country, two systems" principle may be preserved until 2047. Lastly, the third scenario would be an accelerated transition from the initial formula to direct Chinese rule.

 

Vedomosti: Poll shows voter dissatisfaction with status quo

Ratings for the ruling United Russia party have dropped following the nationwide pension reform drive, while the popularity of other legislative parties failed to increase, according to a poll conducted by the Levada Center and cited by Vedomosti.

Voters disappointed with United Russia did not join the supporters of other parties, Levada Center Director Lev Gudkov noted. "The total share of those who are unwilling to vote or haven’t made up their mind yet is approaching the amount of those ready to vote for parliamentary parties," he explained. "If the upward trend in protest sentiment persists, people won’t go to the voting booths," the pollster added. According to him, people, particularly in the 30-35 age group, are feeling more and more alienated from politics, which they believe to be a set of rituals that doesn’t change a thing in real life.

The poll shows that the current party system’s efficiency has somewhat decreased in the wake of Russia’s pension reform, and voters who used to support the ruling party are not so eager to cast their ballots for other parties, Institute of Socio-Economic and Political Research Director Dmitry Badovsky said. "Some of United Russia’s former supporters are either not ready to vote at all or don’t know who to vote for. Public support for the parliamentary opposition isn’t growing because there are many things holding it back, like the situation within the parties, the ongoing generational shift and voter doubts about the opposition’s ability to influence the decision-making process," the expert said. Under these circumstances, the demand for rebooting the largest parties is evident, Badovsky noted. "Opportunities are emerging for new party projects, including populist leaning ones and niche parties that can offer a promising agenda to win over more voters, as well as for the green and ‘new left’ parties," he said.

United Russia’s supporters could have joined those who make up their mind at the last minute, political scientist Alexander Kynev noted. "Protest voters are the floating ones… The novelty factor is important for them no matter who the newcomer is, and with all else being equal, people choose the one that seems to be the strongest option," the expert emphasized.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US predicts drop in Russian wheat exports

The US Department of Agriculture has cut forecasts for Russia’s wheat crop and exports in the 2019-2020 season, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote.

Russian experts are downgrading their forecasts for a rise in grain exports due to bad weather in some of the country’s regions, and point to low stocks. However, they don’t think that Russia’s grain exports situation is a sign of a crisis in the industry.

Read also
Five years of food embargo: Results and growth paths for Russia's agriculture

"A decline in exports was long expected," Academy of Finance and Investment Management expert Gennady Nikolayev said, adding that "last year’s extreme success is the main reason behind it." Director of the Center for Agri-Food Policy at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration Natalya Shagaida, in turn, said that Russia would hardly "lose its position as the world’s leading wheat exporter this year." "However, grain exports are not a goal but a tool to increase agricultural producers’ revenues and encourage them to make products for the domestic market that can compete with foreign-made ones," the expert noted.

"The cut in the US Department of Agriculture’s forecasts is not too far off from the truth and corresponds with the forecasts made by Russian analytical outlets that expected the crop and exports to drop by 0.5-0.6 tonnes due to partial crop destruction and a slump in grain demand that followed last season’s export boom," said Goldman Group Executive Director Dmitry Gelemurzin. According to him, the grain market is slightly overheated so an export decline is to be expected. "However, a thing to remember is that in light of trade wars, China is reducing the export of agricultural products from the US. Russian products can well take their place," Gelemurzin pointed out.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Iran threatens to sink Israeli ships and Turkey rattled by Syrian win
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 13
Read more
Tests of Burevestnik nuclear powered cruise missile successfully completed, says source
"A major stage of trials of the cruise missile of the Burevestnik complex, the tests of the nuclear power unit, were successfully completed at one of facilities in January," he said
Read more
Russian aircraft fire unguided missiles at 'enemy' positions in Far Eastern drills
The press service of the Eastern Military District said that up to 50 aircraft from the Aerospace Defense Forces took part in the military exercise
Read more
Russian military inspectors to make observation flight over US territory
The Russian aircraft will perform its flight along the agreed route
Read more
Russian jets force NATO’s F-18 away from Shoigu’s plane over Baltic Sea
NATO jets approached Russian aircraft to identify it, according to a NATO official
Read more
Ukraine declares Russian diplomat in Lvov persona non grata
In response, Moscow declared Ukrainian consulate staffer in St. Petersburg persona non grata
Read more
Turkey expects second S-400 squadron to be delivered in August or September
According to the defense minister, since the INF treaty has been terminated, "Turkey will have an increasing need for the S-400 systems"
Read more
Russia’s latest Mi-28NM attack helicopter gets capability to strike two targets at a time
The new combat helicopter will start arriving for the Russian troops already this year, according to the Air Force commander
Read more
Zelensky eases citizenship for Russians ‘persecuted on political motives’
Zelensky extended the list of documents, which may serve as the grounds for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship
Read more
Armed militants heading to Idlib zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
The center’s head Alexei Bakin added, that terrorists are trying to expand the area controlled by them by using force, amassing their armed units in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Russia’s defense chief inspects highly protected combat robots based on T-72B3 tank
The high-ranking official checked how Uralvagonzavod was fulfilling the defense procurement plan
Read more
Jennifer Lopez to perform in St. Petersburg on occasion of fiftieth birthday
The singer celebrated her birthday on July 24
Read more
Military pilots spread their wings to mark Russian Air Force Day
Russia's best military aircraft, transport and attack helicopters in this photo gallery
Read more
Kremlin warns against focusing on Trump’s views on Severodvinsk incident
The Kremlin spokesman said the population’s safety was fully ensured after the incident
Read more
Russian companies interested in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas fields, says official
First Deputy Head of the Russian Government Office Sergei Prikhodko noted that the energy sector was an important area of cooperation between the two countries, whose potential needs to be developed
Read more
Two Russian strategic bombers perform flight over Barents, Norwegian and North Seas
Norwegian F-16 fighters shadow Russian strategic bombers at certain stages of the flight
Read more
Prosecution agencies rule out authorities’ involvement in 1959 Dyatlov Pass incident
All members were experienced in long ski tours and mountain expeditions
Read more
Russian nuclear center employees killed in rocket blast to be recommended for awards
The accident occurred at a military testing range near Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region on August 8
Read more
Crimea seeks to initiate talks with Kiev to allow Dnieper water into peninsula
"This is not Dnieper River water belonging to Ukraine, this is our water flowing from Russian territory," Russia's envoy to the Crimea explained
Read more
Foreign personnel test Russia’s Ratnik combat outfit at International Army Games
The outfits were tailored to the size of the Vietnamese
Read more
Press review: Iran threatens to sink Israeli ships and Turkey rattled by Syrian win
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 13
Read more
Missile engine blast at testing site in northern Russia kills two
A rise of the radiation level was registered
Read more
Russian frogmen win Depth competition at International Army Games in Iran
The Russian Navy’s team has come on top of the competition as followed by China, the runner-up, and Iran, the event's host
Read more
Illegal amber extraction in Ukraine’s north may lead to environmental disaster — official
According to the National Police chief, the issue has been raised at the national level for the first time
Read more
Explosions and fire hit ammunition depot in Siberia
One person was killed, according to a source. The Russian Defense Ministry has dismissed this information
Read more
Putin congratulates the Muslims of Russia on the Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday
The Russian president highlighted the great contribution of Muslim organizations in developing fruitful cooperation with state and public institutions
Read more
Girl punched by police officer at Moscow rally diagnosed with brain injury
A video was posted on the Internet earlier that showed one of the officers punching the girl in the liver
Read more
Kremlin says Russian missiles remain world’s best despite US developments
"Russian developments in this area are so far considerably outpacing the level, which other countries have been able to achieve," the presidential spokesman noted
Read more
Spanish fighter jet buzzes Russian defense chief's plane
The F-18 fighter jet tried to approach a plane of the Russian defense minister over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea on Tuesday
Read more
Saddest forecasts becoming true in Libya - Russia’s acting UN envoy
Earlier it was reported, that three UN staff members died as a result of the automobile explosion in Libya’s Benghazi
Read more
Blasts at Siberian ammo depot injure more than 30 people
Currently, three people remain hospitalized in Achinsk and five others in Krasnoyarsk
Read more
Russian lawmakers to discuss foreign interference in domestic affairs on August 19
The initiative was sparked by some foreign media coverage of events during a recent unauthorized rally in Moscow
Read more
Trump says US is 'learning much' from accident at Russia's military testing range
The accident occurred at a military testing range near Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region on August 8
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate to enter final shipbuilders’ trials this week
Project 22350 frigates displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots
Read more
First part of TurkStream’s Serbian section from Bulgarian border complete
It stretches from the Bulgarian border to the city of Cuprija
Read more
Accident near Severodvinsk occurs when testing missile on sea-based platform - Rosatom
А spokesman of Rosatom said, that "the concourse of factors was present, which often takes place when testing new technologies"
Read more
US Department of Commerce blacklists Russian research institute
The presumption of refusal for export of US dual-purpose products will be effective for the institute
Read more
Russia’s new Mi-38 transport helicopters to start arriving for troops in 2019
The Mi-38T transport and troop landing helicopter is a derivative of the certified civilian Mi-38 rotorcraft
Read more
Helicopter hard landing leaves three injured in Russia’s Kamchatka
A Mil Mi-8 helicopter was carrying tourists, according to the source
Read more
Foreign forces used YouTube to manipulate protesters in Moscow - senator
The rally on August 10 was the fourth in support of independent candidates at the upcoming election to the Moscow City Duma
Read more
Press review: EU visa bullying looms over Donbass and what’s fueling the Moscow rallies
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 12
Read more
Su-24M bombers launch 100 missiles and bombs against enemy targets in south Russia drills
The drills involve more than 20 aircraft
Read more
Troops in Volga area get latest Ratnik ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfits
The system allows a soldier to get continuously updated on the situation in the combat area
Read more
Pakistan moves arms, equipment to air base close to India — media
According to the sources, JF-17 fighters will be moved to Skardu air base to take part in the upcoming air forces’ drills
Read more
Hmeymim airbase's defense systems destroy terrorists' UAVs
Nobody was injured and no damage was done to the airbase
Read more
Former Japanese residents of Kuril Islands come back home after visa-free trip
The delegation consisted of nearly 70 people, including staff members of the Japanese Foreign Ministry
Read more
Radiation in Severodvinsk after test site accident notably exceeded background rate
According to an expert, there is no risk to the population of the Arkhangelsk Region
Read more
US is behind Kiev's citizenship offer to Russian 'political refugees' — Duma speaker
Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that it is "sheer populism" to invite citizens from other countries to a state where every sector is hit by a crisis
Read more
Russia’s Bastion coastal defense systems wipe out enemy warships in Black Sea drills
The drills involved over 30 weapon systems
Read more
New powerful explosions rock ammo depot in Russia's Siberia
At least ten people have been injured
Read more
Kremlin defends law enforcement for taking tough action to curb riots
According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia’s law enforcement agencies are fulfilling their duties
Read more