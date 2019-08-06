{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Five years of food embargo: Results and growth paths for Russia's agriculture

According to the Agriculture Ministry, Russia’s food imports dropped by 31.2% in the past five years
© EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia slapped a raft of measures against the European Union, the US, Australia, Canada and Norway in August 2014 in response to the EU’s and US’ sanctions, with the list expanded later by other countries. The so-called countersanctions ban imports of fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat products from a number of countries to the Russian Federation. Representatives of departments and experts have told TASS about changes in the structure of Russia’s agriculture industry and about sectors that have gained traction over the past five years, as well as what goods will be substituted in the future.

According to the data provided by the Agriculture Ministry, Russia’s food imports dropped by 31.2% in the past five years from $43.3 bln in 2013 to $29.8 bln in 2018.

"In 2018, Russian food exports amounted to $25.8 bln in value terms compared with $16.8 bln in 2013. Exports of meat and fat-and-oil products, fish and seafood, processed products demonstrated a notable growth. Russia heads the list of biggest wheat suppliers and is among top three suppliers on separate goods items. The present international trade dynamics suggests that the country will become one of top ten global agriculture exporters in the midterm," the ministry’s representative explained.

Read also
Russia prevents 3,000 tonnes of illegal imports since introduction of sanctions

Business ombudsman Boris Titov agreed that countersanctions have driven agriculture growth, though he noted that finding niches in international division of labor and cooperating with other countries is more important. "I can say that as an economic measure it has triggered certain areas of agriculture development. However, I should add that it is wrong anyway. Open relationship is much more important, so we should openly compete and find our niches in international labor division. It is much more profitable to cooperate than to impose sanctions against each other," he noted.

Meanwhile, head of the Executive Committee of the National Meat Association (comprising biggest meat producers such as Miratorg, Cherkizovo and others - TASS) Sergey Yushin said that Russia’s meat sector started development long before food embargo was imposed. "As for the meat sector, it started developing long before Russia took special economic measures. Particularly, as the national project implying a food program for livestock sector development was implemented in 2006-2007, and state programs later on. A whole range of support measures, such as customs and tariff regulation, subsidized lending and the like, were envisioned. In view of this, it is safe to say that the main incentives for a quick increase in local production and import substitution development were laid down back in 2000s," he said.

Yushin added that tit-for-tat sanctions only restricted imports from around 30 states, whereas such big suppliers as Brazil, Chile, Argentina and India remained out of the list of blacklisted countries.

"It would be gross exaggeration to say that the ban has closed the Russian market. In the past five years only, pig farming gained 25% and poultry farming added 20%, with imports totaling almost 800,000 tonnes in absolute terms. At some point, it was over two mln tonnes. Russia has remained quite an open market in terms of meat. Moreover, the ban has had no impact on beef supplies as almost 97% of beef were delivered from unsanctioned countries," he explained.

Russia’s food embargo has pushed local production up, though import substitution has failed on certain items, Executive Director of the Association of manufacturers and suppliers of food products Rusprodsoyuz Dmitry Vostrikov noted.

According to the association’s figures, the total share of Russian food products in stores currently exceeds 80%, whereas prior to Russia’s countersanctions the share of imported products was over one third. Meanwhile, the share of certain goods produced locally reached 95-100%. "Russia has reached the food safety targets on all key areas - grain, vegetable oil, sugar, meat and meat products - over the past several years," he said. However, in 2018 Russia failed to reach the targeted self-sufficiency rate on salt and milk. "In 2018, the share of Russian milk on the local market was 84.2% with the threshold of at least 90%. Regarding salt - 64.2% (at least 85% required)," the expert said, adding though that "the recent increase in state support of the sector has facilitated capital raising."

The Agriculture Ministry’s representative agreed with the estimate, adding that the positive trend in the dairy sector suggests that the targets may be achieved within the next 7-8 years.

Read also
Russia extends food embargo until 2020

According to experts at the Russian Export Center (REC), the bulk of Russian manufacturers and processors have benefited more from devaluation rather than from the food embargo as prices of their products became attractive compared with all imported products on the domestic market. "Exporters also benefited as the price in dollars for agriculture products in rubles has doubled yields, which has favorably impacted Russia’s agriculture sector," a representative of the REC’s press service told TASS.

In 2018, agriculture exports amounted to $25.8 bln. Highest growth rates were seen for grain (+40% against 2017), fish and seafood (+17%), and meat and meat products (+11%).

Russia is the world’s leading exporter of wheat, fish, sunflower oil, and among top ten exporters of a wide range of other goods, he said.

Experts believe that customs processing peculiarities and logistics should be explored, the tight control of phytosanitary services should be passed, and required export certificates and licenses should be obtained for further export growth.

"Particularly, it is necessary to conclude preferential trade agreements. As of today, Russian goods have duty-free access to the market of all CIS countries (excluding Ukraine), Serbia, Montenegro, as well as Vietnam. The Iranian agreement is expected to take force as well. The talks are ongoing with Egypt, India, Israel and Singapore. The reasonability of concluding an agreement with Korea is being negotiated," REC said.

Study shows 20% Russians feared losing their jobs in 2018
The study shows that people aged 55-65 years are most insecure about their future
Read more
Market watchers warn about risks of oil price plunge in 2020
The global oil market currently looks unstable and uncertain, Head of the Investment Department at BCS Broker Narek Avakyan said
Read more
Explosions and fire hit ammunition depot in Siberia
One person was killed, according to a source. The Russian Defense Ministry has dismissed this information
Read more
Swedish section of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed in October — operator
Overall, more than 1,700 km of pipelines have been laid so far in accordance with existing permits in Germany, Sweden, Finland and Russia
Read more
Mongolia's agreement with US will not affect relations with Moscow, Beijing — expert
Mongolia and the United States signed an agreement on strategic partnership during Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga's visit to Washington
Read more
US envoy asks for meeting with Russian presidential aide for third time, expert says
This time the foreign envoy has requested a meeting to be held in Moscow in late August
Read more
Russia, Iran to conduct naval drills this year, Iranian Navy commander says
The exact area where the exercises will take place is as yet unknown
Read more
Over 16,500 people leave their homes following ammo depot blasts in Krasnoyarsk Region
The depot explosions caused no serious damage, according to the region's governor
Read more
Russian heavy strike drone Okhotnik makes first flight
The first flight lasted for over 20 minutes
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet taskforce embarks on Arctic mission
The mission will last two months
Read more
Moscow unauthorized rallies’ organizers sought to drag citizens into riots - mayor
The Moscow authorities had warned the rally’s participants about their responsibility and that they must not violate the law
Read more
Russian paratroopers’ new armored vehicle to enter service in 2020
A source in the defense industry told TASS that the paratroopers’ Taifun vehicle was set for new trials at special military ranges, which would be over in 2019
Read more
Iran seizes foreign oil tanker in Persian Gulf smuggling fuel - TV
According to Al Mayadeen, the vessel was carrying 700,000 liters of fuel. Seven foreign crew members have been detained
Read more
Medvedev to take part in Caspian Forum in Turkmenistan, meet with Turkmen president
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev last visited Turkmenistan on May 30-31 to take part in the session of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Ashgabat
Read more
Moscow court arrests Moldovan tycoon in absentia on charges of creating crime gang
According to investigators, Vladimir Plahotniuc has fled to the US
Read more
Anti-aircraft gunners fire S-300 systems to strike enemy missiles in south Russia drills
The S-300 ‘Favorit’ is designated to defend large industrial and administrative facilities, military bases and command posts against enemy aerospace strikes
Read more
Air regiment in west Russia to get Su-30SM multirole fighter jets in 2021
The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km
Read more
National Projects to spur investment in Russian economy in 2020, experts say
The Central Bank said earlier that the Russian economy has demonstrated growth rates below the regulator’s expectations since the beginning of the year
Read more
Press review: Pentagon eyes arms buildup in Asia and Moscow wary of Normandy summit bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 5
Read more
Russia’s balanced budget policy allows adapting quickly to restrictions - finance minister
The US decision to impose additional restrictions has a negative impact on the two countries’ relations, said Anton Siluanov
Read more
Militants attack Syria’s Hmeymim air base, casualties reported
Several munitions exploded in the area of the air base, the SANA agency reported
Read more
Skydiving power: Russia’s latest parachute to enable paratroopers to fire guns in mid-air
The next-generation D-14 Shelest airdrop parachute system is based on the strategy of going into battle immediately after leaping out of an aircraft
Read more
Venezuela will address UN Security Council over US blockade threat — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that "all of Venezuela, in a civic-military union, repudiates and rejects the statements of Donald Trump about a supposed quarantine, a supposed blockade"
Read more
US welcomes Syria's Idlib ceasefire agreement
The US State Department Spokesperson said that the country commend efforts by Turkey and Russia working together to restore the cease fire
Read more
India announces plans to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status
Under the government’s proposal, Jammu and Kashmir will lose its status of a state and will become a union territory
Read more
US fails to rectify INF violations, senior Russian diplomat says
Russia vowed to counter threats should the US deploy missiles to the Asia-Pacific Region
Read more
Over 20 Baltic Fleet’s warships involved in Russian Navy’s large-scale drills
The combat training events involve more than 4,000 personnel of the Baltic Fleet
Read more
Japan voices protest to Russia over shooting exercises in Southern Kuril Islands
Moscow notified Tokyo about conducting shooting exercises near Kunashir Island on August 5-10, according to the media
Read more
Russia’s Investigative Committee presses extremism charges against blogger
Vladislav Sinitsa posted threats via Twitter against children of police officers and National Guard members who provided law and order at banned rallies
Read more
London fears Russian ‘super quiet’ submarines operate unseen in British waters
According to The Telegraph, new Russian submarines allegedly pose a threat to British security by tracking Britain’s fleet, tapping undersea cables and eavesdropping on telecommunication systems
Read more
Ukrainian President Zelensky’s party secures 43.16% in parliament election
The Servant of the People political party has won a sweeping victory in the snap election to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s Central Election Commission head Tatiana Slipachuk said
Read more
Moscow’s Sheremetyevo recognized as best world’s airport, Stasher reports
The luggage service provider Stasher’s rating covers 106 largest airports of the globe
Read more
Economic recession in Russia possible in 2019, say experts
Many economists have damped their outlooks for Russia’s economic growth since June 2019
Read more
Serial production of Russia’s first Zetta electric car can start in 2019
The car is unique owing to the all-purpose energy efficient traction motor
Read more
Russia launches serial production of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet
The fighter jet was tested in combat conditions in Syria
Read more
New US anti-Russian sanctions prove Skripal case trumped-up - Russian diplomat
"That is a story that has totally discredited itself", Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
20 killed in Texas mass shooting - governor
At least 26 people had been injured in the attack
Read more
Russian boxer Dadashev laid to rest at St. Petersburg cemetery
The boxer’s body was buried in the Muslim sector
Read more
Countries with US missiles on their territory may become nuclear targets — Russian senator
Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said that "those who place missiles automatically and willingly become a nuclear target with several minutes of flight time"
Read more
Su-25 attack aircraft to practice maneuvers at ultra-low altitudes in south Russia drills
The pilots are flying at altitudes of up to 25 meters above the ground
Read more
Putin warns US efforts to dismantle INF can reignite arms race
Moscow is ready to resume full-fledged negotiations with the US on strategic stability and security, Putin said
Read more
Moscow to file protests to US, Germany over interference in Russia’s politics - diplomat
According to the diplomat, the US Embassy in Russia was involved in the unauthorized rallies held in Moscow on August 3
Read more
Thousands of pieces of ammunition explode at military unit in Siberia
A source in the emergency services reported one fatality. The Defense Ministry denies it
Read more
Russia to test next-generation stealth strategic bomber
The deliveries of the PAK DA multirole aircraft to Russia’s Aerospace Force are expected to begin in 2025-2030 after trials
Read more
Russia to take deployment of US missile systems to Japan into account — senior diplomat
The diplomat implied the MK-41 launching systems that could be used for firing intermediate-range cruise missiles
Read more
Militants launch rockets at Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Alexey Bakin said that the Hmeymim air base is operating in the routine mode, and no injuries or damages were reported
Read more
NHL Washington Capitals’ captain Ovechkin says may wrap up sports career after 2021
The contract of the 33-year-old forward expires in 2021
Read more
Maduro thanks Venezuelan opposition for participating in negotiations with government
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro confirmed readiness to look for "solutions that will ensure peace and prosperity in the country"
Read more
Russia expects Turkey to implement agreements on Idlib in 24 hours — defense ministry
The Russian reconciliation center said that "militants and weapons should be withdrawn from the demilitarized zone, shelling should be stopped and the Damascus-Aleppo road should be unblocked"
Read more
Putin offers his condolences to Trump over tragedies in Texas and Ohio
Russian President has sent a message of condolences to US President Donald Trump
Read more
In Saakashvili’s shoes? Poroshenko asks US lobbyists to shield him from criminal charges
According to Vesti Ukraine, the ex-president sought help from the BGR Group, whose senior adviser is US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker
Read more