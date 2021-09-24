{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

SPDB and Huawei Launch the SPDB Finwarehouse

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23. /PRNewswire/ Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPD Bank) and Huawei presented the SPDB Finwarehouse Solution at HUAWEI CONNECT 2021. The solution is one of the biggest milestones in joint innovation for financial digitalization. It is also a step towards consolidating the Bank of Things, as the solution uses IoT to secure movable property pledges, making every object identifiable, every alarm traceable, and every item trustworthy.

Last year, SPD Bank and Huawei released the Bank of Things White Paper, which proposes a new financial services model and system. Following this, SPD Bank began to apply innovative digital technologies to promote the Bank of Things, partnering with Huawei to "dive into digital". SPDB Finwarehouse is one of the important initiatives that has resulted from this partnership and direction.

The solution is designed for industrial supply chains and is an innovative way to manage pledges for movable warehousing properties. Previously an area of financial services that wasn't seeing extensive digitalization, movable properties represent an innovation market space worth billions of yuan.

SPDB Finwarehouse: Secure and Easy Management of Movable Properties

Often, movable properties are subject to several risks. For example, ownership may not be clear, so property is pledged several times. At the same time, supervision companies may not always be completely ethical, which is why adulteration is likely to occur. Even if supervision is precise, it is costly without digital means. And without a disposal platform, goods are difficult to monetize.

In response to these issues, SPD Bank has designed a more precise and trustworthy solution. SPDB Finwarehouse uses RFID, weighing devices, and blockchain PDA devices to record objective information directly at the warehouse. Inbound goods are matched with financing and lending, while outbound goods are linked with repayment. This makes goods supervision a lot easier and more effective.

The solution also helps accurately determine the value of goods. It integrates verified trade, perception, and market information, and uses it to determine ownership, valuation, and efficient disposal. Essentially, logistics, commercial, capital, and information flows become centralized, providing the necessary data to properly valuate movable assets. Both upstream and downstream enterprises can now access accurate financial services, which cover the entirety of the supply chain.

Illustration: SPDB Finwarehouse: Trustworthy, manageable, and easy-to-dispose movable properties

Trustworthy Asset Pool Powered by Smart IoT

Logistics and warehouses frequently use digital technologies. As such, Huawei and SPD Bank are deploying intelligent IoT devices at warehouses along with introducing AI capabilities and multi-dimensional data verification. This transforms regular warehouses into financial ones, integrating financial services into management and business processes.

Based on the HUAWEI CLOUD platform, SPDB Finwarehouse makes every object identifiable, every alarm traceable, and every item trustworthy. The solution features the following technologies: 

  • Distributed RFID positions objects within meters, takes stock automatically, and tracks items in real time.
  • With Pangu models, most models can be reused, reducing the number of samples required for training and shortening the project development period.
  • The Huawei IoT platform implements GUI-assisted modeling, flexibly defines and builds models, and centrally manages them. It cross-validates data through digital twin technology, and performs comprehensive risk analysis on the goods, processes, personnel, and environment of the warehouse.

Monitoring Center Ensures Authenticity of Inbound Goods

In the SPDB Finwarehouse Monitoring Center, operators can easily verify the authenticity of inbound goods. They can count cargo stacks through Pangu models and verify them using the scanning code, weight data, and trade background data.

"SPDB Finwarehouse is a pilot digital finance project. We have performed an in-depth evaluation on the needs of the enterprise service market. Now, we need to continue looking for ways to transform our business logic and rebuild our technical capabilities in order to keep up digitalization." - said by Mr. Chen Haining, GM of the IT Department at SPD Bank. He added, "By integrating digital technologies into industries, we can use digital capabilities to drill down into the supply chain scenarios of various real economy industries. SPD Bank looks forward to working with Huawei to integrate finance with the real economy."

In a world where everything is connected, new scenarios and business models will continue to emerge.

"Huawei and SPD Bank will continue to innovate, providing leading technology products and full-stack cloud infrastructure solutions for digital finance upgrades. We will use technology innovation for faster financial services upgrades, working together to further interconnect industries with tailored financial innovation." - said by Mr. Jason Cao, President of Global Financial Business Unit, Huawei Enterprise BG, "Huawei has contributed its full-stack technologies to work on SPDB Finwarehouse with SPD Bank. With our customers, we are diving into digital and promoting the upgrade of digital finance. We hope to drive the real economy forward with the power of finance. Huawei is committed to helping financial institutions as they constantly upgrade their agility, intelligence, industry services, and ecosystem construction. We are helping financial institutions along their digital transformation journey and building a fully connected, intelligent, and ecosystem-based finance industry together."

SPD Bank and Huawei set up a joint innovation lab in 2018, which has led to several successful projects. In August 2020, they signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement, and together published The Bank of Things White Paper - a major milestone. SPD Bank will focus on user experience, apply digital technologies, and innovate with industries such as retail, communications, transportation, and healthcare, to boost the digital economy.

In a world where everything is connected, finance, technology, and industry will be closely linked. Huawei and SPD Bank are drawing on the power of cloud-based FinTech to serve the community, enable customers, and create new industry value.

Huawei hosts HUAWEI CONNECT 2021 online from September 23 to October 31. The theme of this year's event is Dive into Digital. We're going to dive deep into the practical application of technologies like cloud, AI, and 5G in all industries, and how they can make organizations of all shapes and sizes more efficient, more versatile, and ultimately more resilient as we move towards economic recovery.

For more information, please contact our local team or check out https://www.huawei.com/en/events/huaweiconnect

Media Contact: Maoyuan Jiang, jiangmaoyuan1@huawei.com

HUAWEI IdeaHub Series Upgrade to Accelerate Smart Classroom and Smart Office Experience
Read more
Putin lets Economic Development Ministry have representatives in 52 countries
Representatives of the Economic Development Ministry will carry out their functions as part of Russian trade missions abroad, without being part of the staff of the missions
Read more
University of Graz rejects Sputnik V vaccination certificates
The university described its own decision to accept Sputnik V vaccination certificates as a mistake and claimed that it was not pressured to reverse the initial decision
Read more
Russia to carefully weigh Turkey's statement on legislative polls in Crimea — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Turkey was well aware of the fact that Crimea was a sovereign part of Russia, and it was well aware that Russia never ignored such statements
Read more
Russia’s Kadyrov invites Biden to Chechnya in response to his UNGA remarks
On Tuesday, Biden addressed the UNGA session, calling on the international community to join forces to protect rights of sexual minorities around the world, separately mentioning Chechnya to Cameroon
Read more
Russia’s future orbital outpost to embrace seven modules, centrifuge
The service station will be a part of the infrastructure for flights to the Earth’s natural satellite
Read more
Russia will never revise its stance on Crimea at all, insists Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Crimea was a subject that was beyond the scope of any potential discussion
Read more
Russia to resume flights to Djibouti, Denmark, New Zealand, South Africa, Peru on Oct 5
Flights between Moscow and Goa, St. Petersburg and Goa, St. Petersburg and Deli, as well as between Moscow and Tenerife will also be resumed
Read more
Ukrainian police see three possible causes behind attempt on presidential aide's life
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky pointed out at a briefing that it was too early to talk about "a Russian trace" in the attempt on the life of the presidential aide
Read more
Russia meets all contractual commitments to gas consumers in EU — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed at "a very simple truth", which is that "gas is first sold, then produced, and only then transited"
Read more
40 officers, 18 soldiers, 2 civilians arrested over coup attempt in Sudan — report
The coup was thwarted without a shot being fired, and there were no reports of anyone killed or injured
Read more
US lawmakers support amendment tightening sanctions against Russian sovereign debt
The initiative also tasks the US Director of National Intelligence provide reports to the US president on possible interference in presidential and congressional elections
Read more
Denial of US visa to Russian MP for participation in UN GA won’t go unanswered — ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the US "brazenly abuses" the privilege of hosting the UN Headquarters
Read more
Group of Central Asia-born terrorist recruiters detained in Yekaterinburg — FSB
Criminal proceedings have been launched
Read more
Lavrov meets with new UK Foreign Secretary, says no progress on bilateral dialogue
The ministers exchanged their opinions on a number of international and regional problems
Read more
Poland’s PGNiG granted participation in Nord Stream 2 certification proceedings
The Polish side claims Nord Stream 2 AG does not meet the formal and substantive requirements for certification in the preferential model of Independent Transmission Operator
Read more
RAS recommends Roscosmos file proposals on Russian space station to the government
The meeting participants supported the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation’s proposal to commence the development of the Russian national orbital station, noting that the ISS has been in operation for over 20 years
Read more
Approach to Russia and China to be based on common values — Johnson and Biden
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson added that he is looking forward to the Democracy Summit, which will take place on December 9-10, 2021
Read more
Afghan Shia minority to resume clashes if Taliban break promises, ethnic leader warns
"We must not be forced to go down the path of armed resistance in order to protect the lives and basic rights of our people," former Vice President Karim Khalili noted
Read more
Russian security chief warns of US, Atlantic allies becoming more erratic and belligerent
Focusing on a statement by US President Joe Biden about "ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries", Nikolai Patrushev pointed out that "practically every American president has been making such statements over the past century"
Read more
Ghani’s escape deep-sixed Afghanistan’s High Council deal with Taliban, says top official
Leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat Islami Afghanistan party stressed that the peace process had benefited both the Hazara minority and Afghanistan
Read more
Russia, its SCO partners welcome Iran's admission as useful decision — Foreign Ministry
Bekhtiyer Khakimov stressed that Russia proceeded from "the prospects for Iran's involvement in such activities as struggle against terrorism, drug trafficking, and the work for stability and security in the region and on a wider scale"
Read more
Damascus begins diplomatic campaign for pullout of Turkish troops — expert
"Syria's September 20 message to the UN Security Council containing criticism of Turkey's hostile actions indicates that Damascus feels it is the right moment for such a move towards Ankara, in particular, in the light of the sudden events in Afghanistan," Lebanese analyst Nidal Sabi pointed out
Read more
Russia’s top brass rejects Estonia’s claims of military plane intruding into its airspace
The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that the flight had proceeded in strict compliance with the international airspace rules
Read more
Traditional views subjected to scorn and discrimination in the West — Russian official
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev expressed doubt that "countries with rich centuries-old traditions would want to have anything in common with such values"
Read more
Taliban ask to speak at General Assembly
The representatives of the Taliban also offered Muhammad Sohail Shahin's candidacy for approval as Afghanistan's permanent representative to the organization
Read more
Russian and US general staff chiefs hold meeting in Finland
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, they addressed issues of mutual interest, including reducing the risk of incidents during military activities
Read more
US House committee recommends imposing sanctions against key Russian officials
According to the document, the US lawmakers believe that 35 Russian citizens may be involved in violation of human rights
Read more
Press review: Will NATO collapse and why is Turkey rattling Russia over vote in Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 23rd
Read more
NATO chief seeks to have talks with Lavrov on UNGA sidelines — alliance
Jens Stoltenberg will take part in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly
Read more
Russia has no plans to use Nord Stream 2 as geopolitical instrument, says ministry
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko also noted that Russia will be ready to employ all possibilities to satisfy Europe’s demand as well after the contract on gas transit via Ukraine expires in 2024
Read more
Russian frigate Admiral Essen arrives in Limassol, Cyprus to restock
The Fleet’s press service recalled that Admiral Essen has been performing its assigned duties in the offshore maritime zone since August 2021
Read more
Emergence of AUKUS shocked NATO more than potential adversaries, says Russian diplomat
The developments that are unfolding around Australia require special attention from the political analyst community, including experts on international relations and military and strategic issues, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russia hails reopening of Kabul airport — diplomat
The reopening of Kabul international airport creates positive conditions for the country’s return to a normal, peaceful life, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
La Palma volcanic eruption destroys more than 150 homes
The lava flow now covers more than 100 hectares, the total number of people displaced by the volcanic eruption reached about 6,000
Read more
Crew did not survive Antonov An-26 crash in Russia’s Far East — source
On September 22, Antonov An-26 aircraft performed a technical flight and disappeared from flight radars 38 km from Khabarovsk
Read more
Russian Navy warships hunt down enemy submarine in Black Sea drills
The drills involve a Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare helicopter and a Be-12 amphibious anti-submarine aircraft
Read more
Turkey has no intention to backtrack on Russia’s S-400 air defense systems — Erdogan
Moscow and Ankara inked a deal in 2017 on the delivery of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system to Turkey
Read more
Russia poses primary military threat to US, says commander of US Northern Command
Earlier, Russian Security Council Secretary said that Washington’s geopolitical experiments set off a domino reaction that decimated entire regions, including the West
Read more
Tokamak reactors to facilitate transition to green nuclear energy — Russian scientist
The Kurchatov Institute head also mentioned creating small-capacity nuclear power plants as a vital area of this program
Read more
Taliban refuse to accept international terms for recognition of government — TV
According to Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban movement seeks to establish "close diplomatic relations based on mutual respect" with other nations
Read more
Top sanitary doctor slams Lugar Center in Georgia as posing great risks to Russia
The Richard Lugar Center opened in the village of Alekseyevka, near Tbilisi's airport in 2011 under a US government program
Read more
Russia’s Emergency Ministry confirms Antonov An-26 disappearance from radars in Far East
Antonov An-26 aircraft disappeared from flight radars 38 km from the Khabarovsk city airport, there was a flight crew of six people aboard, the plane was performing a technical flight
Read more
Russian Navy’s upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruiser to enter state trials in 2023
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999, real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Read more
Discussing Crimea's return to Ukraine at UNGA is useless — Russian ambassador
Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya remarked that the Ukrainian diplomacy currently had no issues for discussion other than Crimea and Donbass
Read more
Press review: Perm shooting may lead to tougher gun laws and will France pull out of NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 21st
Read more
Russia not to join NATO, Sergey Lavrov says during meeting with Jens Stoltenberg
The meeting proceeded behind closed doors
Read more
Kremlin says too early to comment on US plans to clamp down on Russian sovereign debt
According to Dmitry Peskov, "commentaries would be provided when it starts taking a more or less final form"
Read more
Crimean Shipyard floats out advanced missile corvette for Russian Navy
The Askold will be the second Project 22800 corvette built at the Kerch Shipyard
Read more
Russian Navy to get four advanced warships by yearend
There are also plans to lay down a frigate at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia, two corvettes at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in the Russian Far East, a mine countermeasures ship at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in St. Petersburg and a medium tanker at the Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in the Leningrad Region in Russia’s northwest by the end of 2021
Read more
Russian, Irish top diplomats hash over Afghanistan at UN session
During the conversation, Moscow’s willingness to continue the cooperation based on equality and reciprocity of mutual interests was highlighted
Read more