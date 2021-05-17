RevBits® named winner of the coveted global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

MINEOLA, N.Y., May 17. /PRNewswire/ RevBits is proud to announce that it was the winner of the following award(s) from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Most Innovative in Email Security

Most Innovative in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

Editor's Choice in Endpoint Security

Best Product in Privileged Access Management (PAM)

"It is extremely gratifying to see that in a very competitive environment, we are recognized for the innovation we bring," said David Schiffer, CEO. "Nearly every product we offer has won an award in its category, thanks to the great talent of our co-founder and CTO Mucteba Celik. With over two decades of experience in cybersecurity and having registered multiple US patents, he is the architect of everything we create. With the continuous rise of cybersecurity incidents, we will continue our efforts to bring even more innovations and therefore increasingly effective cybersecurity software to better protect our customers."

"We're thrilled to receive this prestigious and coveted cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said CTO Mucteba Celik of RevBits. "We're honored to be included, as a winner, among such top cybersecurity companies."

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is a comprehensive cybersecurity company dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection and service. By offering four advanced security tools, composed of twelve different modules, RevBits delivers protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats companies face. Technological developments continue at RevBits with the recent offering of an integrated platform to manage and control all four solutions in one single sign-on dashboard - RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform. RevBits headquartered in Mineola, NY, with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, London, England and Antwerp (Belgium). For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits .

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later-stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking, "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

