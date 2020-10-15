Hikvision releases ColorVu 2.0 cameras now with 4K and varifocal options

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15. /PRNewswire/. Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, announced its new generation of ColorVu cameras for more vivid 24/7 colorful imaging, and has first included 4K and varifocal options in the full-color offerings.

In video security, color-related information is crucial to identifying details of events especially at night. Conventional cameras with infrared lighting only provide black and white images for night monitoring. As a result, people, vehicles, or other important objects can easily be blurry and blend into the background, which makes it difficult to distinguish critical elements. Hikvision ColorVu technology resolves this common challenge faced by many security camera users, enabling cameras to produce colorful videos even in extremely dim environments.

"Since 2018 when we introduced the first generation of ColorVu cameras to the market, they have been one of our best selling products. The demand for low-light cameras continues to increase in the security industry, and we're glad to see that our upgraded ColorVu 2.0 cameras can bring even more vivid imaging experience to our customers," said Frank Zhang, President of International Product and Solution Center at Hikvision.

Enriched ColorVu options with 4K and varifocal cameras

The newly released ColorVu 2.0 cameras offer enriched options to the market with having covered both Turbo HD (DF8T series/DF3T series/DF0T series) and Network products. The enriched ColorVu series can satisfy a multitude of customer needs, from high performance products to budget friendly choices and smart solutions.

Hikvision has now included 4K ColorVu cameras in its product range, which brings color imaging to ultra-high-definition levels day and night. With better image quality and richer detail, 4K ColorVu cameras can be applied across an even wider range of scenarios including stadiums, airports, harbors, and parking lots, where clear and high-resolution images are necessary.

In addition, Hikvision has also added varifocal cameras (the DF8T-Z series) to ColorVu 2.0 models to create 24/7 color imaging in all focal lengths. With 2.8 - 12 mm motorized lenses, ColorVu varifocal cameras will allow users to zoom in on colorful images at night.

Enhanced colorful imaging with AA manufacturing technology

ColorVu 2.0 cameras lenses have kept the F1.0 super-aperture design, allowing four times more light to enter the lens than conventional cameras (that have F2.0). Focusing high definition cameras with large F1.0 apertures is extremely technically for the industry, requiring very strict and accurate manufacturing. Hikvision has applied its advanced Active Alignment (AA) Technology in the production of ColorVu cameras to bring the adjustment accuracy to within 4 pixels, even smaller than 1/30 hair diameter.

Meanwhile, with optimized sensors, night time color imaging of ColorVu 2.0 cameras renders much more brightly than conventional cameras. A new 3D dynamic noise reduction (DNR) algorithm helps the cameras record additional remote details clearly and deliver sharper images. In addition, ColorVu 2.0 cameras are equipped with a soft and warm supplemental light that illuminates to guarantee color imaging even in zero-light environments.

Quick target search with AcuSense technology

Most security camera users only need to focus on alarms triggered by human and vehicles, especially at night. These newly released ColorVu cameras can integrate Hikvision's cutting-edge AcuSense technology to help users focus only on events that matter to security. Empowered by deep learning algorithms, ColorVu cameras can distinguish people and vehicles from other moving objects such as rain, leaves and animals. Alarms will only be triggered when the pre-set intrusion type takes place. With this solution, video clips are sorted by human and vehicle categories, and object classification vastly improves search efficiency.

Find out more

To find out more about Hikvision ColorVu Technology and Products, please visit here.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.