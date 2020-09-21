RevitaLash Cosmetics Announces New Additions to Annual Program Benefiting

VENTURA, California, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to their ongoing year-round support and commitment to breast cancer awareness, RevitaLash® Cosmetics announces its annual Pink Program for 2020 beginning August 1st running through October 31st. In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness, the brand will launch new and existing initiatives including limited-edition product offerings and global philanthropic programming.

Through the brand's continued support of the Breast Cancer Awareness cause, RevitaLash Cosmetics founder and CEO, Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., honors and continues the legacy of his late wife, Gayle, who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer at 32, and for whom the company was founded. RevitaLash Cosmetics has made it its mission to donate a portion of the proceeds from product sales to Breast Cancer Awareness year-round.

"As a global brand in over 70 countries, we're proud to expand our philanthropic efforts through our 2020 Pink Program," says Dariel Sidney, Vice President of Philanthropy and Gayle Brinkenhoff's oldest daughter. "The RevitaLash Cosmetics family sees Breast Cancer Awareness as an evergreen cause with the common goal of directly improving lives of those dealing with a difﬁcult diagnosis, and eradicating breast cancer."

RevitaLash Cosmetics is also growing their philanthropic footprint, supporting the brand's 24/7/365 Global search for a cure to women's cancers. For each and every Pink Sleeve RevitaLash® Advanced (3.5mL/2.0mL) and RevitaBrow® Advanced (3.0 mL) purchased from September 1st through October 31st, 2020 RevitaLash Cosmetics will donate $2 to breast cancer charities around the world, up to a maximum of $120,000. These limited edition, award winning products will be housed in premium, celebratory pink sleeves to honor the cause.

Included within this global initiative, RevitaLash Cosmetics introduces the International Greater Giving Program. Working with distribution partners, RevitaLash Cosmetics will tap into a network of other like-minded philanthropists to donate to breast cancer research and support organizations all over the world. For each charitable organization the program partners choose to benefit, RevitaLash Cosmetics will pledge $7,000 to the cause.

Additionally, during October, the brand will execute their 5th annual One4One campaign, which has had a 32% donation growth each year since inception. With the purchase of any lash or brow conditioner on Revitalash.com, the brand will donate a RevitaBrow Advanced (3.0mL) to City of Hope's Positive Image Center, up to 1,600 units.

The limited-edition offers are available in select spas, salons and specialty retailers and online at Revitalash.com, beginning September 1st.

About RevitaLash ® Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information: www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California].

