{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Nine Leading Businesses Launch New Initiative to Accelerate Progress to a Net Zero Future

Initiative is committed to leading by example, charting the course for other businesses to follow

REDMOND, Washington, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The heads of nine companies today announced the establishment of a new initiative to accelerate the transition to a net zero global economy. The initiative, known as Transform to Net Zero, intends to develop and deliver research, guidance, and implementable roadmaps to enable all businesses to achieve net zero emissions.

The Initiative will be led by founding members including A.P. Moller - MaerskDanoneMercedes-Benz AGMicrosoft Corp.Natura &CoNIKE, Inc.StarbucksUnilever, and Wipro, as well as Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). The Initiative is supported by BSR, which is serving as the Secretariat for the Initiative.

Transform to Net Zero will focus on enabling the business transformation needed to achieve net zero emissions no later than 2050, in addition to driving broader change with a focus on policy, innovation, and finance. The outputs of the initiative will be widely available to all, though additional companies may join. The Initiative intends to complete the outputs of this work by 2025.

The work will be led by the following principles:

  1. Focused on transformation: Delivering on our individual commitments and translating into action, which will include corporate strategy, governance and accountability, finance and operations, risk management, procurement, innovation and R&D, marketing, and public affairs.
  2. Led by science and best practice data and methods: Committed to standardized approaches to achieve what the best available science requires for a 1.5°C world; committed to improving the quality and availability of research, data, and tools for all; committed to the highest return for the climate on investment.
  3. Leveraging existing efforts: Committed to open collaboration with existing net zero initiatives (sign-on, advocacy, sectorial, methodology efforts) to leverage existing work and advance business transformation to net zero.
  4. Strong governance and oversight: At the highest levels of the company, governance and oversight structures will work to achieve net zero, including through developing innovative products, services, and business models. 
  5. Robust reduction and removal across the extended enterprise: Net zero requires emissions reductions across the entire value chain, including impact of products and services and supply chain. Net zero requires us to achieve greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions aligned with the latest science and increase our capacity for GHG removals in the near term to be the path to get companies—and the world—to net zero no later than 2050 to ensure a stable climate, and will mean a mix of climate-positive actions should be pursued.
  6. Investment in innovation: Substantial commitment and willingness to invest in and accelerate innovation to achieve net zero transformation, including partnering with others.
  7. Policy engagement: Advancing public policy that enables and accelerates progress towards net zero, and engagement with bodies such as trade associations to achieve this objective.
  8. Transparency and accountability: Public reporting and disclosure on progress towards net zero transformation to key stakeholders, including investors, customers, consumers, and where required―regulators; sharing information with all stakeholders on good practice to net zero transformation. 
  9. Just and sustainable transition: We know that marginalised groups and low-income communities bear the greatest impacts of climate change. Therefore, we will help enable conditions needed to achieve effective, just, and sustainable climate solutions for people of all gender, race, or skills.

Commentary

A.P. Moller - Maersk

Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk, said: "A.P. Moller - Maersk is committed to a carbon-neutral future of transport and logistics. To contribute to the Paris agreement's goal, we announced our ambition of having net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050 back in 2018. Since then we have taken several concrete actions to decarbonise the industry. The overall target of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees can only be reached through strong alliances across sectors and businesses. We are therefore happy to join Microsoft and other global companies in the Transform to Net Zero initiative."

BSR

Aron Cramer, President and CEO of BSR, said: "Over the past decade, many businesses have committed to net zero targets. It is now time to accelerate the actions needed to achieve this essential goal. Our window for staying under 1.5 degrees of warming is closing, and fast.  We are now in a decisive decade, in which we must urgently decarbonize the economy, if we are to stave off the worst impacts of climate change. That's why Transform to Net Zero is so important. More than just setting a high bar for inspiration, Transform to Net Zero will provide companies with an actionable roadmap enabling them to transform their businesses to thrive in and shape a net zero economy."

Danone

Emmanuel Faber, Chairman and CEO of Danone, said: "Our One Planet. One Health frame of action puts the climate at the core of the food system transformation. Carbon neutrality is therefore not optional for Danone, it is a way to reinvent our growth model. This revolution cannot be achieved alone. That's why I truly believe in the collective power of Transform to Net Zero. Let's share best practices and build new systems to create the evidence-based solutions that will help us drive the change and keep global warming under 1.5°C."

Environmental Defense Fund

Fred Krupp, President of Environmental Defense Fund, said: "The gap between where we are on climate change and where we need to be continues to widen. So does the gap between businesses that just talk about action and those that are actually getting the job done. This new initiative holds tremendous potential for closing these gaps. Especially if other businesses follow in the coalition's footsteps, leading by example and using the most powerful tool that companies have for fighting climate change: their political influence."

Mercedes-Benz AG

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said: "If there is one lesson we can learn from dealing with the COVID-19-pandemic it is how much we can achieve if we act together. This is the only way we can also win the fight against climate change. We need to set common goals and implement measures to achieve them. That's why we are joining 'Transform to Net Zero.' Our mission at Mercedes-Benz is CO2-neutral mobility. We are making good progress towards this end and we are determined to follow through."

Microsoft

Brad Smith, President, Microsoft, said: "No one company can address the climate crisis alone. That's why leading companies are developing and sharing best practices, research, and learnings to help everyone move forward. Whether a company is just getting started or is well on its path, Transform to Net Zero can help us all turn carbon commitments into real progress toward a net zero future."

Natura &Co.

Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman of the Board and group CEO of Natura &Co., said: "At Natura &Co we truly believe in cooperation. We recently released our 2030 Commitment to Life in which we set for all our business the target to become net carbon zero in ten years. But to address the climate crises the world is facing, we need to help each other to do more and faster. The Net Zero initiative strives to do just that, bringing together companies committed to making the right changes at the right pace. We are committed to build a brighter future that will allow not only a greener world for future generations but the economic recovery under new premises that that society is demanding."

NIKE, Inc.

Andy Campion, Chief Operating Officer, NIKE, Inc., said: "When it comes to protecting the playing field we share—our planet—there isn't a moment to lose. That's why we aren't waiting for solutions to climate change, we're coming together as global leaders to create them. If we act now, and work together, we can drive meaningful progress toward a more sustainable future. We'll be relentless in our pursuit of ensuring a healthy planet for generations of athletes to come."

Starbucks

Kevin Johnson, Starbucks President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Starbucks aspires to be a resource-positive company by building on our long history in sustainability. Joining Transform to Net Zero aligned with our aspiration for a more sustainable future. Partnering with other like-minded companies, we will open-source best practices, advocate for positive government policies, and support a just transition. We believe in driving real change and encourage other organizations to join us in this critical effort for humanity."

Unilever

Alan Jope, Unilever CEO, said: "The climate crisis is not only a threat to our environment, but also to lives and livelihoods, and it is critical that we all play a part in addressing it. The business world of the future cannot look like it does now; in addition to decarbonisation, a full system transformation is needed. That's why we're pleased to join other leading businesses as a founding member of Transform to Net Zero so we can work together and accelerate the strategic shift that is needed to achieve net zero emissions; in Unilever's case, by 2039."

Wipro

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited, said: "We are pleased to be a founding member of Transform to Net Zero. It is closely aligned with our values and our commitment to sustainability. Climate change is a defining challenge for our times and we firmly believe that businesses must step up and address the challenges head-on. A partnership forum like this can help catalyse and accelerate such a response and guide our future engagements across the value chain through a collaborative spirit of innovative, transformational solutions.

Contact: David Stearns, tonzmedia@bsr.org, +1 718 501-8666

Hengtong Checks Flood Damage with Speed and Technology
Read more
Volunteers participating in Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine trials develop antibodies
Another 20 volunteers taking part in trials of a coronavirus vaccine will be discharged from Moscow's Burdenko Main Military Clinic Hospital on July 20
Read more
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 contradict international law - EU
European policies should be determined here in Europe not by third countries, Josep Borrell noted
Read more
Hainan launches new online project about new Jiangdong district for investors
According to the official, the Chinese government has prepared about 20 incentives for the companies to significantly reduce production costs
Read more
Two Russian latest nuclear-powered subs to carry hypersonic weapons
Three leading Russian shipyards simultaneously laid down six new ocean-going ships on Monday
Read more
Hainan cuts jet fuel prices for Chinese and foreign airlines
Thus, Hainan currently has the lowest price for fuel stored in customs warehouses
Read more
Duty free festival to kick off on Hainan in July
In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province
Read more
Figure skater Yekaterina Alexandrovskaya found dead in Moscow
The preliminary cause of death is suicide
Read more
Lukashenko’s spokeswoman refutes allegations about his health problems
A number of Telegram channels reported on Sunday that the Belarusian president had been taken to hospital with a high blood pressure bout
Read more
China's Tanso-2 research vessel returns to Sanya port
Hainan is setting up a big modern laboratory for deep-sea ocean research
Read more
US Navy officer charged with transmitting classified email to Russian national
The charge sheet refers to an incident occurred in January 2019 at or near Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska
Read more
Putin sacks Governor Furgal due to ‘loss of trust’
Furgal was detained in Khabarovsk on July 9, was transferred to Moscow and indicted on charges of organization of murders and attempted murders
Read more
Press review: Berlin to hit ‘hackers’ with cyber sanctions and Caucasus clash snags Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, July 20
Read more
Tripoli-based government released two Russian nationals to Turkey - TV
According to Al-Hadath, the Russian nationals arrived in Istanbul on Saturday
Read more
Russia lays down two universal helicopter carriers for first time
The ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Moscow vows to penalize those imposing sanctions against Russians - envoy to UK
There is only one body who can impose sanctions and this is the United Nations," Andrei Kelin told
Read more
Russia will find way to respond to US sanctions against Kadyrov, says diplomat
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said earlier on Monday that the United States was imposing sanctions on head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov and his family members for gross violations of human rights
Read more
Hainan introduces preferential income tax for certain groups of specialists
In accordance with the decision, such a rate will be maintained until the end of 2024
Read more
Number of Hainan market participants exceeds one million
According to the Hainan Department of Commerce, in 2019, 338 enterprises with foreign capital were created in the province
Read more
Russian shipyard floats out first serial Borei-A-class nuclear-powered submarine
The lead submarine of Project 955A, the Knyaz Vladimir, has already entered service with the Russian Navy
Read more
UN Secretary General initiates New Global Deal for fairer world order
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the huge gaps in governance structures and ethical frameworks, he said
Read more
Ankara, Baku slam media rumors of Turkey redeploying mercenaries from Syria to Azerbaijan
Spokesmen for the Azerbaijani side also refuted these allegations, telling TASS it was "false information and a fake"
Read more
Russia’s first COVID-19 vaccine ready, deputy defense minister says
All volunteers without exception developed immunity against the coronavirus and felt normal
Read more
Crimea’s defense industries will definitely be in demand, says Putin
He underlined that the peninsula is receiving large-scale orders of the military and industrial complex nature
Read more
Russian, Turkish troops conduct joint patrol in Syria’s Al Hasakah province
The patrol particularly involved two Russian Mil Mi-8 helicopters
Read more
Russia may finish first in race for coronavirus vaccine, says expert
Phase 2 trials of this vaccine will be completed on August 3
Read more
Hainan conducts large-scale campaign to boost consumption
The "618" promotion was first held in China in 2013
Read more
Putin approves ratification of protocol to agreement on providing loan to Venezuela
The protocol stipulates changes into a number of terms connected with restructuring of the debt of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Russian Federation, including development of a mechanism that guarantees timely repayment of due funds to Russia
Read more
Vaccination against new coronavirus will not interfere with other inoculations - expert
Activities are underway to produce as much coronavirus vaccines as possible, Director of the National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg added
Read more
Russia at final stage of testing new family of latest artillery systems
Among them are the 57mm Derivatsiya anti-aircraft artillery system and the 82mm self-propelled Drok mortar
Read more
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet begins to track US Navy Porter destroyers in Black Sea
The United States Sixth Fleet said earlier on Sunday, USS Porter was heading to the Black Sea to take part in Sea Breeze-2020 drills
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Sechenov University denies allegations about vaccinating Russian elites against COVID-19
The medicine can be accessible for general use only after registration, the director of the university said
Read more
Russia reports smallest number of daily COVID-19 deaths since May 4
The total number of fatalities has reached 12,427
Read more
Russian, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss situation in South Caucasus
The phone call was held on the initiative of Azerbaijan
Read more
US researchers traced mobile phone signals at defense sites in Russia - newspaper
The newspaper reporters the US researchers implemented an experimental project aimed at demonstrating opportunities of using cellular communication data from the open sources for defense or intelligence needs
Read more
Putin hasn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19, Kremlin says
The vaccine has not been certified yet, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
Iran interested in buying new Russian weapons - ambassador
Russia is our priority partner in this sense, Kazem Jalali stressed
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry informs foreign counterparts of snap combat readiness drill
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin pointed out that the drills involve about 15,000 service members, about 400 aircraft, over 26,000 weapons and military hardware, and over 100 vessels
Read more
Belarus to remain ‘close and native’ country for Russia, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian leader had a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earlier Friday
Read more
Chinese Entrepreneurs Union in Russia intends to promote Russian products on Hainan
Read more
Russian figure skater Trusova lands all quadruple jumps and triple axel - Coach Plushenko
In late May, Trusova, 16, scored another entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as the first-ever female figure skater to land a quad flip jump
Read more
Press review: US to target Nord Stream 2’s EU creditors and Russia cracks down on US cult
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 16
Read more
Radio contact lost with An-2 plane with 6 people aboard in Buryatia - emergencies services
Its flight route is unknown, the spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s regional department said
Read more
Koronavir anti-coronavirus drug released in Russia
Koronavir is one of the first drugs in the world that fights not the complications from SARS-CoV-2, but directly the virus itself
Read more
Russian envoy wishes UK to remain UN Security Council member forever
In the interview, the Russian diplomat Andrei Kelin laughed at the claims that Moscow has been secretly seeking the UK’s withdrawal from the UN Security Council
Read more
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Read more
Russian pharmaceutical company signs deal to release Oxford vaccine against coronavirus
The pharmaceutical company noted that the vaccine is currently undergoing research, which should determine how well it protects against coronavirus, and estimate its safety and immune response in humans
Read more
US slaps sanctions on Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov
This designation is due to "Kadyrov’s involvement in gross violations of human rights in the Chechen Republic," the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s press statement reads
Read more
About 150,000 Russian troops go on high alert in snap combat readiness check
The surprise combat readiness check is held on Putin's order
Read more
Iranian envoy offers Moscow to create club of states hit by US sanctions
Among its members will be many strong powers with developed economies: Russia, China and Iran, Kazem Jalali said
Read more