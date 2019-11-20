Scaled Agile Launches Preview of SAFe® 5.0 With Full Focus on Enabling Business Agility

BOULDER, Colorado, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility, announced a preview of SAFe® 5.0 for Lean Enterprises . The next version of SAFe features significant advances in strategy, execution, and leadership competencies needed for an organization to deliver innovative business solutions faster than the competition.

Taking the approach that business agility requires everyone involved in delivering solutions—business and technology leaders, development, IT operations, legal, marketing, finance, support, compliance, security, and others—use Lean and Agile practices, SAFe 5.0 provides guidance on how to extend the Lean-Agile mindset into those business areas.

"Globalization, fast-moving markets, disruption, and the unprecedented pace of technological innovation all contribute to the complexity of today's digital age," stated Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and chairman of Scaled Agile, Inc. "It has become increasingly clear that existing business models, organizational hierarchy, and technology infrastructure simply can't keep up with how quickly companies need to adapt. SAFe 5.0 is a huge advancement in empowering companies to undertake business agility initiatives that are critical for the company's future."

Key Highlights of SAFe® 5.0:

Focusing on customer centricity and design thinking enables the organization to understand the problem and design the right solution

New Measure and Grow guidance helps the organization determine its current state of business agility and identify tactical steps to improve economic outcomes and reach its desired future state

New Continuous Learning Culture competency provides a set of values and practices that encourage everyone in the enterprise to continually learn—and innovate—together

New Organizational Agility competency helps teams optimize their business processes, evolve strategy with clear and decisive new commitments, and quickly adapt to capitalize on new opportunities

By expanding to include business teams, SAFe 5.0 enables all teams in the organization to participate in creating, delivering, and supporting innovative business solutions

A new SAFe Principle—Organize Around Value—helps enterprises align their development efforts around the full, end-to-end value flow

"Those who master large-scale software delivery will define the economic landscape of the twenty-first century," said Dr. Mik Kersten, CEO of Tasktop and author of the book Project to Product. "SAFe 5.0 is a monumental release that I am convinced will be key in helping countless enterprise organizations succeed in their shift from project to product."

"Business agility is about people and interactions and the way they can use shared experiences to play off one another in order to discover the most important thing, the most valuable thing," said British Airways Principal Agile Coach, Tim Jackson. "Do something small, get it right, get it finished, or do enough to know whether or not you're going in the right direction. Stability and execution are key to thriving."

The SAFe 5.0 preview website is available at v5preview.scaledagileframework.com and FAQs about SAFe 5.0 are available at support.scaledagile.com . Key dates surrounding the full release are:

SAFe 5.0 will be fully released in January, 2020

The SAFe 4.6 website remains available at scaledagileframework.com until January, 2020

until January, 2020 Updated SAFe 5.0 courses providing comprehensive training and certification on SAFe roles and competencies will be available in January, 2020

