Contacts with US continue, says Russian diplomat about energy truce initiative

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia's contacts with the US side continue and will be maintained, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday commenting on an energy truce initiative between Russia and Ukraine.

"Contacts with the Americans are continuing and will be maintained," the Russian diplomat said.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated earlier that Russia viewed the idea of an energy truce with Kiev to be a good one, stays in touch with the United States, which proposed the initiative, and generally supports the search for peace solutions.

At the same time, Peskov pointed out that on the night of September 15, Ukrainian forces attempted a strike on one of the energy facilities located on the Russian territory.