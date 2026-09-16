Arms race in space can still be prevented, opportunity not yet missed — MFA

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. It is not too late to prevent an arms race in space, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a briefing following a BRICS summit.

"We believe that there is still time to create conditions that would prevent an arms race and the growing risk of open conflict in space," the diplomat noted.

According to Ryabkov, statements by US officials about their intention to deploy weapons in space "cannot possibly harm" the Russia-US dialogue on strategic stability, "because that dialogue does not exist." "You cannot harm something that does not exist," the deputy foreign minister emphasized.