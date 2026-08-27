Russia, Iran discuss visa liberalization — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have discussed further steps toward visa liberalization, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.
"Russian-Iranian consular consultations took place, during which current issues of bilateral cooperation in this area were discussed. The sides paid particular attention to potential steps toward further liberalization of the visa regime, the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of Russian and Iranian citizens, as well as improving the working conditions of the two countries’ diplomatic missions abroad. The talks took place in a businesslike and constructive atmosphere. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening consular cooperation," the statement said.