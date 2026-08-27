MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia is facing an aggressive policy from European countries, while claims that Moscow is acting aggressively toward Europe distort reality, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Russia faces a very aggressive policy from European countries. This aggression comes specifically from European countries. Claims to the contrary distort reality and are nothing more than media rumors," he said.

Peskov also clarified that the West is publishing many "scare stories" about alleged Russian plans against NATO, but they have nothing to do with reality or Russia’s intentions.