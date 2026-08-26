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Nearly each family in Gaza faces shelter crisis — envoy to UN

Vasily Nebenzya concluded that serious difficulties persist on the humanitarian front

UNITED NATIONS, August 26. /TASS/. Israeli occupation has hemmed in Gaza’s population of two million people, leaving nearly every family in the enclave without adequate living conditions, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"As follows from the UN’s daily reports, serious difficulties persist on the humanitarian front. Israeli occupation and restrictions on the import of aid and construction materials have hemmed in the enclave’s population of two million people. They are forced to crowd into an area comprising less than 50% of the enclave’s territory. Nearly every family faces the problem of securing shelter, while more than 70% of Palestinian children under the age of two consume unhealthy food," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

According to the head of Russia’s UN mission, while active international mediation efforts have helped stop large-scale bloodshed in Gaza, "it is still too early to speak of lasting peace in the enclave."

"Violations of the Gaza ceasefire and the killing of Palestinians have continued systematically ten months after the agreements formally took effect. The statistics clearly demonstrate this: the number of people killed in Israeli attacks since October 10, 2025 is approaching 1,300," he added.

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United NationsIsraelGaza Strip
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