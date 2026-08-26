Lavrov, Egyptian foreign minister stress need for Middle East settlement

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty stressed the need to step up political and diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following their phone talk.

"The foreign ministers of Russia and Egypt discussed the current situation in the Middle East. They addressed issues related to the unprecedented escalation of the military-political situation in the Persian Gulf as a result of US-Israeli aggression against Iran. They emphasized the need to step up collective political and diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions and establishing a reliable foundation for regional security," the ministry said.

"The parties confirmed their shared position on the need to settle the Palestinian issue in accordance with UN resolutions," it added.