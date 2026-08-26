ICRC delegates visit Wildberries facilities targeted by Ukraine near St. Petersburg — MFA

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have visited Wildberries warehouses targeted by Ukrainian forces in the Leningrad Region, where the delegation was able to confirm that there were no military facilities at the site, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Delegates of the International Committee of the Red Cross, together with experts from the Russian Red Cross, assessed the humanitarian consequences of drone strikes by Kiev’s armed formations on civilian facilities of the Russian marketplace Wildberries (WB) in the Leningrad Region," he wrote on Telegram.

Miroshnik said that during the visit, ICRC experts "could verify the complete absence of military facilities both at and around the warehouses, and speak with the company’s management and employees who were at their workplaces at the time of the attack.".