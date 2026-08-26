MURMANSK, August 26. /TASS/. After Russia wins in the special military operation, Ukrainian terrorist elements with sabotage experience will spread around the world, where they will work against Russian interests, Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"We are being opposed by an enemy who has crossed certain lines by conducting sabotage operations and terrorist acts, and here we don't need to mince words," Pushilin said at a plenary science-business cooperation strategic session on the issue of Marine Robotics in Murmansk. "Accordingly, even after our victory, there will still be disparate groups, individuals who will not agree with our victory, will not agree with the conditions, and so on."

"Therefore, we understand that they have already spread around the world, they have certain knowledge and, what is even sadder, certain experience in using drones," he noted.

Pushilin added that, in this regard, the sea routes, which are a priority in the area of cargo transportation, must be protected because the risk of terrorist threats will persist for decades to come.