Armenia cynically exploits Eurasian Economic Union in its bid to join EU — Duma speaker

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Armenia’s policy of declaring its intention to join the European Union while simultaneously benefiting from the opportunities offered by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is cynical, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has said.

"I wish Armenia would not pursue a deceitful policy. If Armenia adopts a law declaring its intention to join the EU, why then is it exploiting the opportunities of the Eurasian Economic Union? Why deceive its members? It is cynical and wrong. Just say: ‘You’re going to join the EU? Go ahead.’ But then you should not receive preferential treatment here," Volodin said in an interview with the Vesti TV news program.

According to Volodin, Russia purchases almost 90% of Armenian products. He noted, however, that Russian consumers could source similar agricultural products from other countries.

"There are many countries that want to trade with Russia. France wants to sell its products, as does Italy, despite the sanctions. In terms of quality, I think their wine is better than Armenian wine. The same applies to fruit. Turkey, Georgia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan all want to supply fruit and vegetables to our market. But Armenia, as an EAEU member, enjoys preferential treatment. This is a matter of honesty and integrity," Volodin said.

He urged Armenia to clarify its foreign policy course. "In this regard, one can only support the president’s words: ‘Hold a referendum.’ Make a decision, choose your path and follow it," he concluded.