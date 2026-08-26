Ukrainian armed forces drop explosives disguised as children’s toys from drones

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces frequently drop explosives from drones that have been disguised as everyday items, including wallets and children’s toys, the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) press service told TASS, citing a combat engineer with the call sign Zubr.

"The enemy often uses eye-catching objects to disguise improvised explosive devices - wallets, wads of cash, smartphones, and even children’s toys. They are dropped from unmanned aerial vehicles. It is especially important to warn children about this," the Russian National Guard said.