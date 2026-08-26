Russian Foreign Ministry summons Romania's charge d’affaires for Thursday

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned Romania's charge d’affaires in Russia Liliana Burda for Thursday, the diplomats told TASS.

"The Romanian charge d’affaires has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry tomorrow," the ministry said.

Earlier, the Romanian Foreign Ministry issued a statement announcing the expulsion of a Russian diplomat. This decision was made after the Romanian Air Force shot down three drones in Romanian airspace, which Bucharest believes to be Russian, over the course of three days. Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department Deputy Director Alexey Fadeyev noted that Russia would not mirror Romania’s theatrical gesture by recalling its ambassador from Bucharest, but would respond appropriately to the expulsion of the Russian diplomat.

Last April, Burda was also summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry building.