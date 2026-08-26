Battlegroup North captures Ukrainian soldier, destroys 133 fixed-wing UAVs over past day

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup North have captured one Ukrainian service member and destroyed 133 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 24 heavy drones, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vasily Mezhevykh reported.

"Combined arms units of the Battlegroup North, including unmanned systems forces’ crews, destroyed up to 215 Ukrainian personnel, a T-64 tank, five motor vehicles, a mortar, two Anklav and Damba electronic warfare stations, and an Israeli-made RADA counter-battery radar station over the past day. One Ukrainian soldier surrendered. In addition, 28 UAV control centers, 133 fixed-wing UAVs, 24 R-18 heavy combat drones, and four enemy ground robotic systems were identified and destroyed," he said.