MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian armed forces have lost 71 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a Bucephalus armored personnel carrier (APC), and 46 UAV control centers in the Russian Battlegroup South’s area of responsibility, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported.

"Combat units and strike UAV crews destroyed a Bucephalus armored personnel carrier and two foreign-made Senator armored combat vehicles, 26 motor vehicles, two field artillery weapons, 43 ground robotic systems, 46 UAV control centers, and five materiel depots. Air defense systems shot down 71 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 95 heavy rotordrones," he said.

The officer added that over the past day, unmanned systems troops in the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk sectors destroyed 36 UAV communication antennas, hit 24 UAV control centers, and shot down 15 enemy drones.