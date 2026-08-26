MELITOPOL, August 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces' attempts to isolate settlements in the Zaporozhye Region resemble medieval siege tactics, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"This is essentially a medieval siege carried out with modern high-tech means by the same unscrupulous militants or killers who disregard international humanitarian law and all the civilized principles enshrined in the Geneva Conventions," Miroshnik said.

Zaporozhye Region authorities report almost daily on the aftermath of Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian facilities and transport in the region. On Tuesday, a resident of the village of Vodyanoye was wounded near a school in a Ukrainian drone attack. Two Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant employees were also wounded in a targeted Ukrainian drone strike.

All evidence of Ukrainian forces' crimes against the region's population will be presented at an international event organized by the Russian Foreign Ministry together with Zaporozhye Region authorities, Miroshnik told TASS.