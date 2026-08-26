CIA chief arrived in Russia for contacts between special services, Kremlin tells WP

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on Tuesday for contacts between the two countries’ special services, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to The Washington Post (WP).

Ratcliffe’s trip to Russia was for "contacts between security services," Peskov told the US newspaper as he declined to provide any further details.

On Tuesday, Axios and the CBS television channel reported that Ratcliffe had arrived in Russia to hold meetings. The CIA has not yet responded to TASS’s request to confirm this information.