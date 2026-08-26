Employee injured in fire at Wildberries logistics center outside Tambov after drone attack

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. A drone attack caused a fire at a Wildberries logistics center in Kotovsk in the Tambov Region, Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov wrote on Max channel, adding that one employee was injured, according to preliminary information.

"A fire that engulfed an area of 40,000 square meters was reported at a Wildberries logistics center as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack. All employees were evacuated promptly after the emergency was reported <…>. According to preliminary information, one Wildberries staff was injured as he suffered a concussion from a blast wave," his post reads.

Air defenses and mobile fire groups downed 16 drones targeting Kotovsk last night, Pervyshov added.

On Tuesday night, "Kotovsk came under another major terrorist attack by the Kiev neo-Nazi regime. The air defense system and mobile fire groups of [the volunteer military unit] BARS-Tambov destroyed 16 enemy drones. <…> Also, a private home in an allotment garden community caught fire after a Ukrainian drone crashed," he said.