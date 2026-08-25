One civilian killed, eight others injured in Ukrainian attacks on DPR during past day

DONETSK, August 26. /TASS/. Over the past day, Ukraine’s armed forces launched 36 attacks on communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), leaving one civilian killed and eight others injured, the DPR government’s department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said in a daily report.

"As many as 36 attacks by Ukrainian armed formations were registered, with one reported killed and eight civilians injured. Overall, 39 various munitions were fired," the report reads.

Six civilian infrastructure facilities, three residential buildings, a shuttle bus, and trucks were damaged in the attacks, according to the authority.