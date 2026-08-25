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Military operation in Ukraine

One civilian killed, seven wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on DPR during day

Three dwelling houses, six civilian infrastructure facilities, a bus, and eight trucks were damaged

DONETSK, August 25. /TASS/. One civilian died and seven others were wounded in Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day, the DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"One civilian was killed, seven more republic’s residents were injured today due to attacks of Ukrainian combat drones," he wrote on messaging app Max.

According to Pushilin, a woman died in Gorlovka after a Ukrainian drone attacked a commercial facility. Residents of Makeyevka, Zhdanovka, Yenakiyevo, Debaltsevo, and Yasinovataya were hurt. Three dwelling houses, six civilian infrastructure facilities, a bus, and eight trucks were damaged.

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Military operation in Ukraine
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